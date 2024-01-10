Knicks Get Major Update on Mitchell Robinson’s DPE Status

The NBA rejected the New York Knicks’ $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception application for Mitchell Robinson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league’s basis is “because there’s optimism that Robinson can return from ankle surgery to play late in regular season. [The] Knicks could be getting back one of league’s best defensive centers,” per Wojnarowski.

Robinson suffered a left ankle sprain on December 8 against the Boston Celtics. Subsequently, he underwent a surgery and the Knicks announced he would be re-evaluated in 6 to 8 weeks.

So it came as a surprise when the Knicks applied for DPE, which is only granted for players who cannot return to finish the season.

“Front office was exploring avenue to improve team when it applied for exception, which is its job,” SNY’s Ian Begley said on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after Wojnarowski broke the news of the Knicks’ denied application.

The 25-year-old center was enjoying a career season, leading the league in offensive rebounding with 5.3 per game. In 21 games, Robinson averaged a career-high 10.3 rebounds along with 6.2 points on 59% shooting, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Robinson recently went offline from his social media accounts, citing mental health issues.

“My mental health [has] been giving me hell [in] the past few weeks. So, I’m going to be [offline] from social media for a while until I get myself back. I appreciate everyone who supports me on my journey. All love,” Robinson’s last Snapchat post said that was picked up by Knicks Muse on X.

Isaiah Hartenstein Flourishes in Mitchell Robinson’s Absence

In Robinson’s absence, his backup Isaiah Hartenstein, who is also his best friend on the team, has stepped up.

Hartenstein had been producing solid numbers: 10.6 rebounds, 8.2 points and 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks filling in as the Knicks starting center.

During the Knicks’ current five-game winning streak, Hartenstein went up to another level, averaging 13.6 rebounds, 9.4 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.6 blocks.

Hartenstein had the best net rating among all Knicks players since the calendar flipped to 2024. Over their last five games, Hartenstein is plus-125.

“[I’ve learned] That I can play this role. I’ve always had the confidence that I could play but I was never really in that situation. Before I finished games but now I’m consistently playing 30-plus minutes,” Hartenstein said after an epic performance against Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert that ignited their hot streak.

Hartenstein is set to become an unrestricted free agent which puts the Knicks in a tricky situation in the offseason. Robinson is on the second season of a $60 million, four-year deal.

Jazz Big Man on Knicks Radar?

In his Christmas Day substack newsletter, NBA insider Marc Stein pointed to Jazz’s big man Kelly Olynyk as another name that should be on the Knicks’ radar after losing Mitchell Robinson to injury.

“The 6-foot-11 Olynyk, who turns 33 in April, would seemingly make sense as a trade target for the Knicks as well given New York’s acute need for size in the wake of Mitchell Robinson’s ankle injury that is feared to be season-ending,” Stein wrote.

The Knicks have one open roster spot after waiving veteran center Taj Gibson last week.