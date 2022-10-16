Expert Makes Bold Prediction About Knicks Big

With the New York Knicks officially having wrapped up their preseason play with their October 14 bout against the Washington Wizards, fans and media pundits alike can now look at the meaningless exhibitions that were and, in turn, get a sense of what could be to come during the upcoming regular season.

This past summer, Leon Rose and company easily proved to be one of the busiest front offices in the association, as they took part in a bevy of different transactions ranging from trades to free agency signings, all with the ultimate goal of improving their club’s talent pool.

And while there were several fresh and promising players that logged minutes within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this preseason, according to a specific Knicks analyst, there was one familiar face that stood out amongst the rest of the pack.

In an October 15 interview with Dexter Henry of New York Post Sports, Knicks Film School host Jonathan Macri labeled fourth-year big man Mitchell Robinson as the most impressive player from the preseason.

“I know he had a very good game in the last preseason game against Washington, but even before that I thought, arguably, he was the most consistent Knick in terms of his approach at both ends through game in and game out,” Macri told Henry.

“He finished the preseason leading the league in offensive rebounds, he grabbed 20 total. And, when you look at his [steals plus blocks] I think he was tied for third after Mo Bamba and Paul Reed.”

Macri would continue by saying that the biggest problem throughout Robinson’s tenure in New York has been his struggles with consistency and noted that considering his production in the preseason, 2022-23 could finally prove to be the year he can piece it all together.

Macri Sees a Possible “Career Year” for Knicks Big

While he did address the fact that it’s hard to put too much optimism in one’s performances during preseason play, Macri went out on a limb and stated that, because of how well Mitchell Robinson played throughout their four-game stretch, he believes the Knicks big could have himself a career campaign in 2022-23.

“I think the thing with [Mitchell Robinson] is, you know, obviously we knew the talent was there, that’s why they gave him the contract. The question was going to be would he consistently bring it, not only game to game but within games…quarter to quarter, half to half,” Macri said.

“There was such a level of consistency with him and his approach through all four games. It’s only preseason, it’s only four games, I know. But, I feel like we may be on the verge of a career year for Mitchell Robinson.”

Despite only being in his fourth season, a former second-round pick, and just 24 years old, Robinson has managed to establish himself as one of the most intimidating paint dwellers in the association today.

For his career, the big man posts 4.1 blocks per 100 possessions while boasting per-game averages of 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds on an astonishing 72.2% shooting clip from the field.

Throughout the preseason, though seeing just 22.2 minutes a contest, Robinson finished out their four-game slate with impressive averages of 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and a steal on a whopping 76% shooting from the field.

Now, heading into the first year attached to his new four-year, $60 million deal, Macri believes that the center could be in line for a breakout season with the Knicks.

Robinson Sticks Up for Former Knicks Teammate

During New York’s post-game presser on October 14, Mitchell Robinson was asked by a reporter how it felt to finally have a “true point guard” like Jalen Brunson within their lineup, specifically noting that having the newly acquired free agent would mean no longer having to see someone like Alec Burks taking on duties running the one.

In response, the big man sounded off on the reporter by playfully suggesting that the question he asked was uncalled for.

“That’s rude,” Robinson said to the reporter. “I think he was [a point guard]. I mean, you didn’t see him with us? He got everybody involved and I feel like he was a true point guard if you ask me.”

Now, while Robinson’s desire to stick up for Burks, who now plays for the Pistons, was certainly admirable, already throughout the preseason it seems to be rather apparent that, with Brunson now in tow, the Knicks are already producing much more effectively.

New York finished off this stretch averaging 25.3 assists per contest, ranking them within the top 12 in this particular category, which, considering they finished dead-last in this area last season, is certainly a sign that this offense with a natural one-guard like Brunson is far more efficient and fluid.