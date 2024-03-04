Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Draws Inspiration From Trailblazing Baseball Legend

Amid his ongoing recovery from his left ankle surgery, New York Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson is drawing inspiration from another Robinson.

Jackie Robinson.

The 7-foot center revealed the book about the baseball’s trailblazing legend is what pushes him to come back stronger from another serious injury to his lower extremity.

“If Jackie Robinson can keep his faith in God and stay true to himself when he had to fight his toughest battles on a day-to-day basis, I don’t see why I can’t,” Robinson posted on his Instagram story on March 2. “I’m currently reading the Jackie Robinson book. The first chapter gave me inspiration and motivation, comfort and strength, wisdom and direction to stay true to myself and not fall short. I’ve been fighting battles for a while and I lost most but this battle I’m fighting now, I’m definitely going to come out on top.

“[A] strong mind, strong faith and keep trusting in God have my feelings unstoppable.”

From a great Robinson to another. pic.twitter.com/Tc03IESxDs — alder almo (@alderalmo) March 2, 2024

Jackie Robinson ended racial segregation in professional baseball when he became the first African-American to play in the Major League for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He played in Six World Series and won in 1955. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 1947 and became the first black MVP of the National League in 1949.

Mitchell Robinson Making Progress

Robinson, who has been out since December 8, recently joined the Knicks road trip to Cleveland on March 3 where he, along with Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow surgery) participated in the morning shootaround, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

“Just the next step now that they’re doing more on the court,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via Newsday. “All three of them.

The Knicks, who lost All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson to a knee contusion in the opening moments, pulled off an inspiring 107-98 win despite missing four of their starters.

Since Robinson went down, the Knicks have posted a 24-17 record to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. They currently hold the No. 4 seed with a 36-25 record following their massive road win against the No. 2 seed Cavaliers.

Knicks ‘Mad They Couldn’t Trade’ Mitchell Robinson

Former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony revealed some frustrations within the organization about the oft-injured Robinson amid the rise of his backup Isaiah Hartenstein.

“I know the Knicks are mad that they couldn’t trade him before the trade deadline,” Joe Budden said on the “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero” podcast on February 22.

“That’s a fact,” Anthony quickly added, confirming Budden’s intel on Robinson.

Anthony said the Knicks have a tough decision to make in the offseason, choosing who to keep between Robinson and Hartenstein, who will become an unrestricted free agent.

“You got to pay him,” Anthony said of Hartenstein. “You got to make a decision with Mitchell Robinson. “I mean like you got to pay [Hartenstein]. New York needs that energy. He’s worth it though like you can’t find a fine center like that today.”

The 25-year-old Robinson is in the second year of a $60 million, four-year contract. Hartenstein could be looking at that type of money in the offseason with teams who will have salary cap space like the Utah Jazz noticing his marked improvement.

After playing all 72 regular-season games in the COVID-19 protracted 2020-21 season, Robinson has already missed a combined 51 games and still counting over the last two seasons. In contrast, Hartenstein played all 82 games last season and has played in 55 of the Knicks’ first 61 games this season.

Hartenstein averaged 10.2 rebounds, 8.0 points, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34 games without Robinson this season. His 3.8 offensive rebounds during this span rank third in the NBA.