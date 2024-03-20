Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Plan for Mitchell Robinson’s Return

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson logged his first full practice since suffering a stress fracture in his left ankle on December 8 last year, coach Tom Thibodeau shared to reporters on Wednesday, March 20, in Denver.

“Mitch was good,” Thibodeau said, per Newsday. “He practiced today. He’s got to go through contact for a while. So then he’s got to get cleared by the doctor.

It wasn’t extended obviously. But he did shooting. He did shooting, offense, defense, script. Good day.”

Thibodeau added that Robinson will not play extended minutes right away.

“He’s going to build up to that,” Thibodeau said, per Newsday.

From all indications, Robinson will come off the bench when he returns, an idea which he is ready to embrace.

“[I’d] rather come off the bench. Maybe I can show more,” Robinson responded to an Instagram post by a Knicks fan page (@knicks_movement) featuring him as starting center alongside Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson.

Robinson has not come off the bench since a November 20, 2022, loss to the Phoenix Suns when he returned from a right knee sprain last season. He logged two points on 1 of 2 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench as Isaiah Hartenstein started.

That could be the case again when Robinson returns.

On Tuesday, March 19, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on “NBA Today” that the Knicks should get Robinson back before the end of the month.

The Knicks have six games left this month, including Thursday’s game against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Big Man Logjam

Robinson will return to a much different Knicks roster with a revamped second unit.

Only Hartenstein and Miles McBride have remained from the bench unit they had before Robinson’s injury.

Hartenstein has thrived in his absence, building chemistry with Brunson as a dynamic roll man. Robinson’s former backup is averaging 9.9 rebounds, 7.8 points, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 64.6% from the field while he’s away.

The Knicks also acquired Precious Achiuwa from the Toronto Raptors in the Anunoby trade. Initially viewed as a throw-in, Achiuwa has proven himself worthy of a rotation spot.

Achiuwa averaged 8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his first 36 games with the Knicks.

“There’s obviously going to be a lot of mixing and matching,” Thibodeau said, per Newsday.

Thibodeau plans to continue staggering some of his starters’ minutes with their bench unit to ease Robinson back into the rotation.

“We know all the things that Mitch adds to the team,” Thibodeau added. “It’ll be great to get him back. We’re obviously very pleased with what Isaiah has brought. You throw in Precious [Achiuwa] and Jericho’s [Sims] done a good job. We like the depth that we have at that position. That’s been a big plus for us.”

Knicks Taking Cautious Approach With OG Anunoby

After OG Anunoby’s surgically repaired right elbow flared up, the Knicks are taking a cautious approach despite his MRI coming back clean.

“The approach to Anunoby’s current ailment will be a conservative one, per people briefed on the matter. The team will not rush Anunoby back, but it’s worth noting that the irritation in his elbow has shown improvement since Monday, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote on Tuesday, March 19.

Anunoby, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, has been a difference-maker for the Knicks since they acquired him via midseason trade.

They are 15-2 record with Anunoby in the lineup and 9-10 without him.

Anunoby experienced soreness in his elbow during the Knicks’ 105-93 win at Portland on March 14, his second game back from an 18-game absence. He still played the next game — a 98-91 win at Sacramento on March 16. But he struggled shooting just 1 of 8 from the field with his elbow bothering him.

He skipped the Knicks’ 119-112 win at Golden State on March 18 and flew back to New York for an MRI.