Knicks Make Big Decision on Key Starter: Report

For much of the year, the New York Knicks had their fair share of questions about Mitchell Robinson and what to do with him going forward.

His talent has never really been in question as he was the defensive anchor the team needed when he was on the floor, but the young center has always had health and injury concerns.

Because of those concerns, the Knicks didn’t seem too keen on handing out an extension, and it’s been a back and forth for months about what the team will do.

NBA analyst Marc Stein reports on his Substack that the two sides are now close to getting a deal done.

Mitchell Returning?

There has been a lot of chatter about the Knicks as of late, but most of it has centered on their pursuit of Jaden Ivey in the NBA Draft on June 23. For them to do that, they’d need to pull off a big trade to move up from 11 to perhaps four or five.

In the midst of all of that, Stein reports the team is about ready to sign Robinson to an extension.

“The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving,” wrote Stein. “Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming.”

If the Knicks want to sign Robinson to an extension and not have to compete with other teams, they have until June 30 to get that done. If that date passes, then they’d have to fend off teams like the Pistons or Bulls, both of which have shown interest in the past.

The extension could earn Robinson $55.6 million over four years, but there’s no telling what the money will look like once the two sides decide on a decision. If he stays healthy through the duration of that potential contract, it could prove to be a team-friendly deal, but that’s far from a guarantee at this point.

One Question Answered

Bringing Robinson back would answer one of the questions the team has, but it wouldn’t be the only one that needs to be solved.

Their point guard position will need to be addressed, and whether that happens by moving up to grab Jaden Ivey or acquiring Jalen Brunson remains to be seen. Brunson has long been a target of the Knicks, and the team even hired his father as a coach.

However, with the Mavericks trading for Christian Wood to bolster the roster, it seems like they are planning on offering whatever it takes to have Brunson stay in Dallas. There are many more options for the Knicks, but losing out on one of their major targets would hurt. As of right now, the dream is still alive for New York.

READ NEXT: Knicks Dangle Former Top 10 Pick to Move Up in Draft: Report