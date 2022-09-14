New York Knicks Center Sounds Off on Doubters

Despite the fact that they failed to win the heavily public Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, as he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on September 1, the New York Knicks were quite a productive team this offseason.

No, they didn’t manage to lure in a perennial All-Star or execute any blockbuster trades but Leon Rose and company stayed active throughout the summer of 2022, and, in the process, made some key moves to position the Knicks for a possible playoff push during this coming campaign.

Easily one of the most notable transactions that took place for the franchise this offseason was the team’s decision to re-sign 24-year-old big man, Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60 million contract.

Proving to be a menacing presence down at the pivot throughout his four-year tenure in the association, when on the floor Robinson is a true difference-maker on both ends.

One of the league’s most ferocious rim protectors, the center finds himself averaging 4.1 blocks per 100 possessions for his career whilst boasting per game averages of 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds on an astonishing 72.2% shooting clip from the field.

At this point in time, arguably the only thing separating Robinson from the conversation of being labeled as one of the elite bigs in the game today is his lacking shooting abilities.

In the modern NBA, floor spacing is everything, and while top-billed big men like Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Joel Embiid have all proven themselves capable of knocking down long-range jumpers at a shooting clip north of 37% during their careers, the Knicks’ youngster has yet to even attempt a three-pointer.

However, in a recently posted video, it seems that Robinson is working on his shooting stroke heading into year four, as he displayed a tight form when hoisting them from the free-throw line, knocking down five straight shots before ending the video by saying “take that for data” to the camera.

Swishell Robinson pic.twitter.com/pa92p83Wqa — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 23, 2022

In the comments section, Robinson left a message to fans and followers alike, stating that he works on many different aspects of his game during the offseason, but he just doesn’t “show my [full workout.]”

Though this may just be a clip of him shooting uncontested jumpers, considering only 28 of his 343 total shot attempts came from outside of the restricted area last season, seeing the big man working on his shooting form should be a welcomed sight for Knicks fans to see.

Mitchell Broke Knicks’ ‘Curse’

With New York’s decision to re-sign Mitchell Robinson this offseason, the franchise simultaneously broke a long-standing streak in the process.

Until the big man put pen to paper on his new four-year deal on July 1, former point guard Charlier Ward, who was selected 26th overall back in the 1994 NBA Draft, was the last player drafted by the Knicks to sign a second contract off their rookie deal, when he inked a $28-million contract back in 1999.

During the 28 years since the 1994 draft, the franchise has taken on nearly 40 players who would become eligible for a second contract. Thanks to this offseason, Robinson and, with his contract extension agreed to on August 29, RJ Barrett have now joined Ward as the only rookie-scale Knicks players to be re-signed during this time span.

Toppin Working On His Game

Mitchell Robinson isn’t the only Knicks youngster who has been grinding in the gym this summer, as a recently posted video went viral that showed third-year power forward Obi Toppin absolutely dominating on both ends of the court in a full-court scrimmage.

Posted to Instagram by NBA skills trainer, Chris Brickley on September 8, the former lottery pick was seen throwing down thunderous dunks on offense and swatting copious shots on defense.

In Brickley’s caption, he shouted out the young power forward, citing his efficiency in 2021-22 despite limited action, and gave Knicks fans some hope for what could be to come in 2022-23.