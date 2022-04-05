Knicks Starter Has Perfect Response to Bizarre Sequence

The New York Knicks haven’t had many bright spots this season, so if there’s anything that can get fans to laugh, then they’ll take it.

In a 30 point victory over the Orlando Magic, there was a sequence at the start of the third quarter that fans might remember more than the game itself.

Point guard Alec Burks was bringing the ball up court when center Mitchell Robinson came up to set a pick. When the pick was set, Burks meant to swing the ball back to RJ Barrett, but the ball had other plans.

Instead of going into Barrett’s hands, the ball bounced off Robinson’s head and went back to Burks. Not one to give up on a play, Burks got it to Barrett this time and the action continued with Robinson hobbled over in pain. The end result of the whole sequence was a turnover where Burks ended up sprawled out on the ground.

When Robinson caught wind of the fact the whole thing went viral, he offered his own take on the events.

Robinson Pokes Fun at Himself

What are we doing 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 https://t.co/e8BEmP8Src — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) April 4, 2022

Mitchell Robinson didn’t do much to apologize for the events, but he instead openly wondered what was even happening.

“What are we doing,” he tweeted with the laughing and facepalm emoji. There’s really not else that needs to be said and it’s good this came in a 30 point victory.

The Knicks haven’t had many wins like that this season, so it’s all in good fun and since the season ends soon, the team looks like they are getting in their laughs while they still can.

There’s an expectation that this roster could look wildly different next year, and Robinson might be one of the names that’s on the move. After not coming to terms on a contract extension, it looks like New York and the young center are on the verge of a split.

Is the Center Leaving?

There will be a lot of eyes on what the Knicks decide to do this offseason with Robinson. When healthy, the center is a big part of the team’s success because he can be a dominant rim protector and a top-tier offensive rebounder.

Where he is lacking is the offensive end and he doesn’t really give much to the Knicks there unless it’s on a put back dunk. That doesn’t mean he can’t develop an offensive game, but it’ll definitely factor into him getting a new contract.

If the contract he gets back is along the lines of a three-year, $33 million deal that’s been projected for him, then he could be worth bringing back. If he commands more money than that from a different team, then he might be somebody that leaves in free agency.

The Knicks have Jericho Sims as somebody who’s ready to go and take over a starting role. There’s also the option of going small and starting Obi Toppin alongside Julius Randle, but the Knicks have shown a resistance to doing that throughout the season.

If Robinson leaves, the Knicks will certainly have their options in replacing him, so that’s something worth keeping an eye on.

