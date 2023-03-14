Knicks Big Mitchell Robinson Issues Cryptic Message to Fans: ‘You’ll See’

Big man Mitchell Robinson has New York Knicks fans once again playing the role of detective with yet another ominous social media message.

Following the club’s latest triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers, the 24-year-old posted a cryptic message to his personal Twitter account, as he curiously wrote out the acronym “lol.”

When asked by a fan what he meant by the post, the Knicks center further strengthened the mystery by issuing a two-word response.

“You’ll see,” wrote Robinson.

You’ll see — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) March 13, 2023

Mitchell Robinson has been known to be rather active and to spark conversation with his posts on social media, with a recent tweet drawing the hot-blooded attention of Brooklyn Nets fans after self-proclaiming himself to be “the best center in New York,” which was perceived as a subliminal dig at cross-borough big man, Nicholas Claxton.

Currently in the first season of his recently inked four-year, $60 million deal, the fifth-year center finds himself posting averages of 7.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 69.0% shooting from the field.

In 48 games with Robinson in the lineup this season, the Knicks have gone 28-20 while the big boasts an offensive rating of 145 and a defensive rating of 110, both top marks on the team.

Knicks Star on Verge of Team History

Robinson is certainly not the only frontcourt talent who has been impacting the Knicks in big ways this season, as power forward Julius Randle has been spearheading the charge throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Through 70 games played, the two-time All-Star finds himself posting sensational averages of 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Having arguably a better season than his 2020-21 All-NBA run, Randle is amid a career year in terms of his scoring game and, in fact, appears to be on the verge of making franchise history should his high level of production continue through the end of the season.

Julius Randle has 16 30-point games on the road this season, tied for the most in a season in Knicks history. Bernard King had 16 in 1983-84 and 1984-85. pic.twitter.com/sO6zSuNDvp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2023

As of this writing, the 28-year-old has registered 30 or more points in 16 road games this season, tying him with Knicks legend Bernard King for such a feat.

Now, being that he’s already dropped a 30-plus point performance against two of the club’s final six road opponents this year in the Cleveland Cavaliers and, most recently, the Miami Heat, there’s a strong possibility that Julius Randle can end up nabbing that needed game number 17 to claim his spot atop this statistical category come regular season’s end.

Reddish Bashes Knicks Ahead of Matchup

Tuesday night marks the first time since their February 8 trade that the Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up against one another.

In a recent sit-down with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, former Knickerbocker Cam Reddish, who was a primary Oregon-bound asset in the pre-deadline deal, stated that he was happy to now be in a different environment with the Blazers, suggesting that his situation in New York was a bit toxic and consisted of problems that stretched far beyond the basketball court.

“It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball,” Reddish told the Daily News about his experience with Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks. “It had nothing to do with basketball. It was all the politics, all the favoritism. S**t like that.”

Cam Reddish opens up to the Daily News about frustrating time with the Knicks: “It wasn’t even about basketball.” https://t.co/V0aQEqMEJL — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 11, 2023

Since arriving in Portland, Reddish has managed to carve out a quality role for himself within head coach Chauncey Billups’ rotation and is posting 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 46.6% shooting from the floor and 36.1% shooting from deep in 13 games played.