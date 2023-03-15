Mitchell Robinson Takes Blatant Shot at Knicks on Social Media

The New York Knicks might be a winning basketball team, but that hasn’t stopped Mitchell Robinson from feeling aggrieved at his current role on the team.

Over his last four games, Robinson has failed to score in double-digits and has seen his rebounding totals somewhat stagnate as the Knicks have slightly shifted their offensive focus, leaving Robinson to operate as a screener and rebounder.

In a recent post on Snapchat, Robinson aired out his frustrations with his current role on the Knicks, stating that he’s sick of being on the court ‘just for cardio.’

Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat:

“Tired asf of just being out there for cardio fam like I want to play basketball to really just wasting my time and energy 🤦🏾‍♂️”

Robinson, 24, struggled to make an impact in New York’s March 14 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing the game with 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal despite playing 21 minutes of game time.

Josh Hart is Enjoying Being On a Winning Team

When speaking to the media following the Knicks’ latest victory, recently acquired wing Josh Hart shared his happiness at being on a team that is fighting for playoff seeding rather than already being out of the picture.

“It’s great,” Hart said, “I think this team was trending upwards when I got here, and I was able to just fit right in and continue to help this team grow…I’m in a new position right now, where I’m sitting here and we’re really playing for something. I haven’t really been in that position before in my career, and I think that’s just making myself even more hungry, and the rest of the guys in the locker room.”

Hart ended the contest against his former team with another impressive statline, dropping 16 points, pulling down 9 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Knicks Considered Potential Postseason Threat

According to an anonymous NBA Executive, who spoke with CBS Sports Bill Reiter, the Knicks could be a surprise force in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

“Of course, when Golden State won that (first) championship in the middle of that season I don’t think anyone saw what they were going to be. Can the Knicks be some version of that? Everyone labeled Brunson just a guy, and he’s so much more than that. I was wrong on him too. I thought he was good, but he’s taken it to another level. Next is to see what he can do in the playoffs, but a lot of us were wrong on him,” The executive said.

New York currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, one game ahead of the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, and have been one of the more impressive team’s since the February 9 trade deadline passed. Now, the Knicks will look to keep their momentum going in their final 11 games as they look to put the disappointment of last season behind them.

The Knicks’ next game will come against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 18.