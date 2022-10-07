Knicks Star Hints at Potential New Game Plan

When it comes to this year’s New York Knicks starting lineup, four out of the five players in the unit have proven themselves to be willing and able offensive contributors, particularly in the scoring department.

With Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett looking to run down the driving lanes, Evan Fournier roaming around the perimeter, and Julius Randle playing inside and out, it seems as though this 80% offensive share covers the majority of bases within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s scheme.

However, in a recent post-practice press conference on October 6, starting center Mitchell Robinson hinted that he’ll be trying to work his way into the mix, noting that he’ll be a more self-sufficient offensive threat in 2022-23.

Knicks Big Expanding on His Post Work

When asked by a reporter during an after-practice presser if he’s going to be posting up more often during this upcoming season, the 24-year-old Robinson was rather straightforward in his response.

“Yea, for sure,” Robinson told the reporter. “Because it puts pressure on the defense. I’m pretty sure everybody’s scouting report is just, like, lob, this, that, and that. Gotta add [a post-game]. [I’ve] got to.”

He would continue by saying that, with a regular post-game added to his repertoire, it would, in turn, take advantage of a defense’s scheme and make the ball movement flow better for them on offense.

“A lot of teams are switching as well on defense, so [I can] go right there to the front of the rim, try to figure out how to get the mismatch out of whatever, and, as they’re doing that, we can just pass the ball around,” Mitchell said.

During New York’s preseason opener on October 4, Robinson logged just under 18 minutes on the night, finishing with 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks on a perfect 100% shooting from the floor.

Though none of his points came from post-up work, as one of his attempts came off of put-backs, one was off of a fast-break lay-up, and one came off of a lob from a driving Evan Fournier, hopefully, during game two against Indiana, we can see some glimpses of this new aspect of his game.

Thibodeau Sounds Off on Knicks’ Big Three

After seeing the Knicks take to the floor for the first time with their newly assembled big three of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, during the team’s preseason post-game press conference on October 4 head coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t help but praise the trio for how well they played off of each other.

“I loved the way he can control and manage the game. To me, that’s the number one function of a point guard,” Thibodeau told reporters about Brunson.

“He doesn’t get sped up, he doesn’t get rattled. Julius [in] the third quarter was terrific. So I think it’s a calming influence. I think RJ played a really good game. But they all played off each other really well.”

Through three-quarters of action, the trio combined for 52 points, 11 assists, and 12 rebounds whilst shooting 64% from the field and 54% from distance. The Knicks would go on to win the exhibition against the Detroit Pistons by a final score of 117-96.