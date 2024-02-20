Workout Video Shows Knicks Mitchell Robinson Gearing up for Playoffs [WATCH]

Mitchell Robinson‘s trainer Marcell Scott posted a workout video of the New York Knicks starting center during the NBA All-Star break raising more hope that his return is imminent.

The video shows Robinson kneeling on a pad while working on strengthening his left ankle, with Scott accompanying it with the caption: “Getting playoff-ready!”

Mitchell Robinson trainer Marcell Scott on IG: “Getting playoff ready! 💪🏽🙏🏽“ pic.twitter.com/8jOV9DYCDv — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 16, 2024

Robinson has been out since suffering a left ankle sprain on December 8 against the Boston Celtics, which later required surgery.

His workout is part of his ramp-up in his rehab as he is set to resume on-court activities this week following the NBA All-Star break, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau revealed on February 6.

“We’re very pleased with how he’s coming along,” Thibodeau said.

Robinson will progress to shooting drills and gradually to contact drills from 1-on-1 until he’s cleared to do 5-on-5 scrimmages.

The Knicks still have 27 games left in the regular season and the hope is for Robinson to return before the playoffs.

Robinson’s chief backup Isaiah Hartenstein’s rapid growth cautioned the impact of his loss as the Knicks are 21-13 without him this season.

Robinson, who will turn 26 on April 1, was enjoying a career season before he went down with the injury. He was leading the league in offensive rebounding with 5.3 per game. In 21 games, he averaged a career-high 10.3 rebounds along with 6.2 points on 59% shooting, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

OG Anunoby Injury Update

Aside from Robinson’s progress, the Knicks also received a positive update on OG Anunoby.

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, Anunoby is on schedule with his recovery from a successful surgery to remove a loose bone fragment from his right elbow which the Knicks announced on February 8.

“Doctors are set to re-evaluate him around March 1. And according to a league source with knowledge of his recovery, the team expects him to return to on-court activities not long after,” Katz reported on February 16.

Anunoby has missed the last nine games where the Knicks went 4-5. They were rolling before his injury, winning 12 of his first 14 games with the Knicks since they acquired him from Toronto.

Anunoby would miss five more games before he gets re-evaluated.

Robinson and Anunoby, acquired via trade midseason, have not played together yet but they project to be the Knicks’ defensive anchors in the interior and perimeter come playoffs.

All-Star Break Buy Knicks Injury Recovery Time

The All-Star break proved to be a blessing for the knicked-up Knicks as they will get half of their six injured players back for the stretch run.

Before the Knicks slumped to their fourth straight loss in Orlando against a young and brash Magic team on Valentine’s Day, Thibodeau revealed via Katz that they would welcome back 3 injured players when they resume their season on February 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.

Donte DiVincenzo (sore hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (sore left calf), and Isaiah Hartenstein (sore Achilles) are all expected to return to Thibodeau’s rotation.

DiVincenzo and Hartenstein have played vital roles during the Knicks’ 21-13 run without Robinson and later on when Julius Randle dislocated his right shoulder 10 games ago.

On the other hand, Bogdanovic is expected to provide the scoring boost off the bench, which they missed when they traded Immanuel Quickley as part of the Anunoby package.