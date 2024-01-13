Knicks Nearly Pull off Dejounte Murray-OG Anunoby Double Trade: Report

The New York Knicks could have had Dejounte Murray in addition to OG Anunoby by now had the Toronto Raptors agreed on picks instead of Immanuel Quickley.

“NBA insiders said the Hawks, in their discussions with the Knicks, talked about a Dejounte Murray trade with Atlanta seeking Immanuel Quickley and a first-round pick,” Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times wrote on January 13.

There is still a possibility that Murray could end up in New York as the Hawks have coveted third-year wing Quentin Grimes in the past, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“When Atlanta and New York discussed the 2022 trade that brought Cam Reddish to the Knicks, the Hawks valued Quentin Grimes during those talks, sources said,” Fischer wrote on January 11.

However, Grimes’ value had taken a hit this season. His numbers dipped from last season’s 11.3 points to just 7.0 points which came with his demotion to the bench.

Grimes is averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games off the bench this season. If the Hawks still highly value Grimes, he and the expiring salary of Evan Fournier plus a future first-round pick may suffice.

The Hawks have been talking to multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, in their bid to get the best possible return for Murray. Their previous front office gave up three first-round picks, two of which were unprotected, and an unprotected pick swap for Murray one-and-a-half season ago.

Paul Pierce Views Knicks as ECF Contender

Even without Murray, the Knicks with Anunoby have a shot at reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, according to former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce.

“I’m looking at the East. It’s the Celtics and everybody else a couple of tiers below. Even Milwaukee is a tier below the Celtics. If the Knicks could find a way to avoid the Celtics in the second round [of the playoffs], they can be in the conference finals,” Pierce said on the January 12 episode of the “KG Certified podcast” of Showtime Basketball.

The Knicks have yet to defeat the Celtics this season. But their three losses came before the Anunoby trade. Against the other contenders in the East, they have a 1-3 record against the Bucks and 1-0 against the 76ers.

Last Christmas, the Knicks beat the Bucks for the first time 129-22 behind Jalen Brunson’s 38 points. They were dominant against the 76ers with Anunoby around, routing them on their home floor 128-92 on January 5.

Kevin Garnett Hyped After Knicks Rout 76ers

Pierce’s teammate, Kevin Garnett, is bullish on the Knicks after they destroyed the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey-led 76ers.

“Man, [Anunoby] locked down [Tyrese] Maxey,” Garnett told Pierce on the KG Certified podcast. “They blew the f*cking Sixers out! Do you feel me? By 30!”

Maxey finished with 27 points on 9 of 20 shooting but he was 1 of 7 from deep during their 128-92 loss to the Knicks on January 5. But Anunoby held him to just six points on 2 of 8 shooting when he was his primary defender in 44 possessions, according to NBA’s matchup tracking data.

Garnett loves the way this Knicks team has come together under Tom Thibodeau, who was their defensive coach in Boston when they led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship.

“They’re playing not only the defense that [Tom Thibodeau] loves, but they are starting to put a defensive momentum together,” Garnett said. “[Julius] Randle is playing better. [Jalen] Brunson is leading that whole charge.”