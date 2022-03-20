Former Warrior Could Be Late-Season Option for Knicks: Insider

The New York Knicks had an opportunity to open up a roster spot last week when they bid adieu to big man Luka Samanic. Instead, they filled the Croatian’s old two-way spot in short order by signing Feron Hunt.

With their roster full up, it seems unlikely that the Knicks will make any more additions this season. The possibility cannot simply be discounted, though. If the team is desperate enough to get a spot in the play-in tournament, for example, it could definitely consider moves to improve its chances.

Moreover, New York notably cycled multiple players through the back end of its roster down the stretch of last season.

If the club does decide to switch up its mix for the homestretch, Knicks insider Ian Begley has an idea about who might be worth a look.

Mychal Mulder Is Lighting up the G League





According to Begley, former Warriors combo guard Mychal Mulder holds intrigue as a potential get due to his sweet shooting stroke:

If the Knicks – or any team – is looking for shooting, there’s plenty of talent in the G League. On Thursday, Mychal Mulder had 39 points and hit 11-of-17 from beyond the arc for Sioux Falls. In seven games with Sioux Falls, Mulder is shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc on nearly nine attempts per game. In 60 games with Golden State last season, Mulder shot 40 percent from beyond the arc on an average of 3.6 attempts per game.

Mulder has been balling out since joining the Skyforce earlier this month, averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, he has connected on a whopping 51.8% of his shots as a backcourt player.

Of course, showing out on the hardwood is nothing new for the 6-foot-3 guard. Last season, he was selected for the Rising Stars event at NBA All-Star Weekend thanks to his impressive efforts as a second-year player.

A Tough Year

Mulder faced stiff competition to keep his spot with the Warriors entering the current campaign. That said, he seemingly had an advantage as a player who had been there, known Steve Kerr’s system and once netted a standard contract after having originally joined the club as a 10-day guy.

Despite that, he was waived by Golden State and forced to set up shop with the Magic as a two-way signee. Alas, his time in Orlando left a lot to be desired.

The 27-year-old did appear in 15 games, however, he shot just 29.9% from the field and 28.3% from three-point range en route to averaging 3.7 points per contest. He struggled in two appearances with Orlando’s Lakeland affiliate, too. So, the Magic severed ties with Mulder in January.

Clearly, things have been looking up since he returned to the G League. And while the Knicks may or may not be his next team, he does have one thing going for him in that regard — after becoming an All-American at the JUCO level, he spent the last two years of his collegiate career at Kentucky.

The Knicks’ connections to the Wildcats program run deep and Mulder had Kenny Payne as an assistant during his time in Lexington.

In addition to Mulder, Begley also namechecked Maine Celtics guard Chris Clemons as a potential option.

