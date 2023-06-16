Free Agent Center Has Fans in Knicks Organization: Report

The New York Knicks center rotation had been solid this past season, but it has not stopped them from being linked to unrestricted free agent big man Naz Reid.

The 6-10 Reid, who starred in Roselle Catholic HS in nearby New Jersey, “is a name to keep an eye on if the Knicks move [Mitchell] Robinson or [Isaiah] Hartenstein in a trade,” according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“…it’s worth noting that Naz Reid has a significant amount of fans within the organization,” Begley added.

Gersson Rosas, the former Minnesota Timberwolves president who signed the undrafted Reid to a two-way contract which he later converted into a four-year, $6.1 million deal, is now with the Knicks and is rumored to succeed outgoing general manager Scott Perry.

Reid is coming off the final season of his bargain deal with the Timberwolves, averaging a career-high 11.5 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep on 3.2 attempts. He also grabbed 4.9 rebounds and averaged nearly one block in 18.4 minutes off the bench.

Reid was a revelation when Karl-Anthony Towns was injured, as he put up 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20 games, including 12 starts.

Kristaps Porzingis Likely to Opt in

Former Knicks lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis is mulling over his future amid the Bradley Beal trade rumors. Once expected to opt out and re-sign with the Washington Wizards to a long-term deal, the 7-3 Latvian center is now considering just opting in to his player option, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

“Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with [the] Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024,” Smith tweeted on Wednesday.

Porzingis is coming off his healthiest NBA season since his first two years in the league. He was able to play in 65 games this past season, averaging a career-best 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 49.8% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from deep.

Porzingis was rumored to possibly get a second chance in New York when Newsday’s Steve Popper floated on May 20 that the Latvian center is a potential replacement for Mitchell Robinson, a rebounding demon but offensively limited. More than a week later, SNY’s Ian Begley said that the Porzingis-Knicks rumors “wouldn’t shock me.”

Bradley Beal Likely to Be Traded

The Washington Wizards have granted Bradley Beal to speak with his preferred landing spots, according to Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.

But the Knicks had been initially left out, with the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks mentioned as the teams expected to reach out to Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein.

Knicks beat writer Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Thursday that “New York’s front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available.”

But it appears the Knicks are not high on Beal’s list of preferred landing spots.