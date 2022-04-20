NBA Execs: Knicks ‘More Likely’ to Target Injured Guard in Free Agency

The NBA playoffs are underway but behind the scenes around the league, teams are already jockeying for summer position, lining up potential targets to chase in free agency. The Knicks are, according to executives, keeping themselves ready to make a major move—if one presents itself, that is.

There has been the usual talk about swinging a deal with Utah for Donovan Mitchell, and the Knicks are in position to make such a move, with all their own picks on hand, plus a first-rounder from Dallas next year, along with a total of four 2023 second-rounders. But there remains some question about whether Utah would make a move on Mitchell, and whether the Knicks—not the Miami Heat—would be favorites to bring him in.

Point guard Jalen Brunson of the Mavericks has been a rumored target, too, and he will be a free agent this summer. But he has priced himself out of the Knicks’ salary-cap range, meaning the only way the Knicks could get him is in a sign-and-trade. Given the way Brunson and the Mavs have played this season, don’t expect Dallas to willingly give up Brunson in a sign-and-trade. It’s looking increasingly likely that he will stay in Dallas.

Bringing in a star-caliber guard, then, could require more of a gamble from the Knicks. That could mean Collin Sexton, who had knee surgery this year, limiting him to 11 games. Sexton will also be a restricted free agent. “He is more gettable, more likely for the Knicks,” one NBA GM told Heavy.com. “If Cleveland looks to move him, there is not going to be much of a market out there. Taking back a first-round pick from the Knicks and Evan Fournier might be the best that they can do. They need the shooting. They don’t need another point guard.”

Cleveland saw point guard Darius Garland blossom into an All-Star this season, making Sexton more expendable. The Cavs were 20th in 3-pointers made this season, and could use Fournier’s shooting.

Incoming Dookie Worth Watching

Potential 2023 Top-10 pick Dereck Lively II, who was named the Morgan Wootten player of the year at the McDonald’s All-American game this season, will attend Duke, where he has already generated some excitement as the lead player in new coach Jon Scheyer’s first recruiting class.

Lively’s career has had a unique development. He was established as a top-shelf 7-foot-1 defensive player and rim protector (he has a 7-foot-4 wingspan) by his sophomore year in high school, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lively’s junior season was pretty much shut down and he was left to do a lot of one-on-one work with two friends, both of whom are guards, at his local YMCA. That work helped Lively diversify his game.

“During my quarantine time, I was fortunate enough to find a gym, and I was pretty much in the gym every single day,” Lively told Heavy.com. “And I was in the gym with two of my local friends who are 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-3, who are very good ball handlers and very good guards. So, I really chose that time to do more than just big work. I tried to move my game outside of people in line and being able to guard people who are much quicker and much shorter than me something that I knew I had to do to reach the next level.”

Keep an eye on Lively in the coming months. If he continues to show 3-point range, he will solidify his case as a Top 5 pick who may be worthy of the top overall spot.

Young Celtic’s Extension in Waiting?

The Celtics are just getting underway on what they hope will be a long playoff run but they will have a decision ahead in this offseason—giving an extension to third-year forward Grant Williams. It was a solid year on both ends of the floor for Williams, who averaged 7.8 points in 24.4 minutes, shooting 47.5% from the field, 41.1% from the 3-point line and 90.5% from the free-throw line (up from 58.8% last year).

The feeling in Boston is that Williams has put himself in line for a contract extension, and he will be eligible for one in the offseason. A source says Williams would like to sign on to stay. A deal in the range of what center Robert Williams (whose value was dinged by his health questions) got is likely. Robert Williams signed for four years and $47 million.

“It would be a surprise,” the source said, “if that one did not get done.”