NBA Exec Drops Controversial Truth Bomb on Tom Thibodeau’s Future With Knicks

The New York Knicks may have managed to stop their losing skid at three Sunday evening with a much-needed win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it still appears that the majority of the team’s fanbase is calling for a major shakeup, specifically at the team’s head coaching position.

Virtually all season long, the franchise’s faithful followers have been calling for headman Tom Thibodeau’s dismissal from the Big Apple, as his rotational decisions and widely considered old-school approach to the game have been pointed to as being some of the biggest contributing factors to the club’s 11-13 start.

I’m officially on the fire Thibs train #ThibsWatch — Danny B (@dan_ny_b) December 3, 2022

However, though many are hoping to see a change at the helm take place as soon as possible for the Knicks, an Eastern Conference executive recently spoke with Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney and stated that while such a move may be a popular desire, in reality, it almost certainly will not happen until the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close.

“It doesn’t look like they have a clear next-guy-up if they fire Thibs. Johnnie Bryant would probably take over but that is a big job for him to step into. But they won’t fire Thibs during the season, that would be a tough thing to do,” the executive told Deveney.

The exec would continue by stating that while there are many reasons why an unceremonious exit for Thibodeau likely won’t take place mid-season, his relationship with President of Basketball Operations, Leon Rose, seems to be the most noteworthy factor when it comes to his current job security.

“Leon and Thibs are close—they might not agree on everything but they’re close. If it is obvious Thibs is not the guy for the job after this year, you’ll probably see both sides willing to move on.”

An 11-year NBA head coach, Thibodeau has seen considerable success during his tenure in the association as he boasts an overall career record of 441-335 and has been the recipient of the league’s Coach of the Year award on two separate occasions.

Nevertheless, despite all these accolades, the 65-year-old has led the charge for two different organizations outside of the Knicks in the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. Both saw his stays cut short.

After this season, unfortunately, it appears he may have one more dismissal to add to his resume.

Knicks Guard Has Thibodeau’s Back

The franchise’s faithful followers are often seen casting a large chunk of the blame for New York’s recent struggles upon Tom Thibodeau, but the players seem to feel that such an activity is rather unfair.

At least, that’s the sentiment point guard Jalen Brunson expressed during a December 3 post-game media session, as he believes that he and his teammates have not done their best to execute their head coach’s game plan when on the floor.

“I think coach (Tom Thibodeau) has done a great job. He’s been able to put us in positions where we need to succeed and I think he knows where to put those puzzle pieces. It’s on us to actually execute and do things,” Brunson said.

“I know he’s going to get a lot of the blame…It’s on us. I mean we’re the players out there not battling and his job is to put us in positions which he’s done.”

Jalen Brunson led the way last night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N4BmY3fGL8 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) December 5, 2022

As noted earlier, the day directly following their blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks and, simultaneously, Brunson’s comments, the Knicks went on to attain their 11th win of the season in a home game against their divisional rivals in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The point guard paved the way for New York during the contest, as he dropped 23 points (tied for most on the night) and 4 assists on 43.8% shooting from the floor and 50.0% shooting from distance.

Knicks Should Look for Randle ‘Takers’

Despite their recent triumph over the Cavaliers, it is widely believed that, at best, the Knicks are still just a mere .500 team as currently constructed and, with this, a shakeup could be a necessity.

Should the front office opt to take part in some mid-season dealings, Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School stated on a December 1 episode of SNY’s “The Putback” that, if anything, Leon Rose and company may want to pursue trades where Julius Randle heads outbound.

“Talk about the most predictable answer in the world but I’m calling around to see if there are any takers for Julius (Randle),” Macri said.

“Obi Toppin you drafted eighth overall (and) in two and a half years almost you still have not used this player in any way, shape, or form…because, one, he doesn’t get a lot of time and, two, you’re not using him in the role that he probably should be used in at this level.”

"Obi Toppin, you drafted 8th overall. You still have not used this player in any way, shape, or form how it would seem like you should." On The Putback with @IanBegley, @JCMacriNBA and @SBondyNYDN join Ian to discuss where the Knicks should go from here: https://t.co/OBvs67zGbG pic.twitter.com/TZDZNuejGp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 2, 2022

Since entering the league in 2020, Obi Toppin has struggled to carve out a consistent role within New York’s rotation, and, in year three, he still finds himself serving as a mere reserve big despite possessing top-flight potential.

To Macri, the clear path toward making him a full-time staple within the Knicks’ lineup is to part ways with their current starting power forward in Randle.