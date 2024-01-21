NBA Insider Highlights Potential New York Knicks Deadline Moves

As the New York Knicks enter the trade deadline, there are different ways the team can go. Whether it be an unlikely star that hits the trade block, a center, or a facilitator off the bench, the Knicks have moves they can move. Who knows, the Knicks have enough to add all three if they want to. New York has plenty of draft assets that they could move if the right players become available.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Knicks have a wide range of potential suitors. Moore notes the Knicks’ interest in a star, Bruce Brown, and Daniel Gafford.

“The Knicks are an interesting one; they’re not going to stop shopping for another star. They will continue to be on the line if a major star suddenly becomes available. But they’re also working on smaller additions after the OG Anunoby trade. Ian Bagley reported they have interest in Bruce Brown, recently acquired by the Raptors in the Siakam trade. New York has also looked at center additions with no set timetable for Mitchell Robinson’s return. Daniel Gafford is a name they’re interested it, league sources have said.”

The Knicks Have Shown Interest in Bruce Brown and Daniel Gafford

The interest in Daniel Gafford and Bruce Brown doesn’t come as a surprise for the New York Knicks. Rumors continue to show that the team has an interest in both players as they can help them either off the bench or in the starting rotation.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer said on the January 11 episode of the “No Cap Room” podcast that the Knicks had an interest in Gafford. With the Washington Wizards likely to sell at the deadline due to being one of the worst teams in basketball, Gafford could be a potential option.

“On a minor level, the Knicks had been looking at backup big options. There are guys on the market right now like Daniel Gafford in Washington who I’ve definitely heard the Knicks had a dialogue with Washington about,”

After the Toronto Raptors traded for Pascal Siakam, Knicks reporters expressed that the team had an interest in Bruce Brown, who was sent to the Raptors. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks’ interest in the former NBA champion.

“For what it’s worth, Raptors are allowed to flip Brown before trade deadline. They just can’t aggregate him w/ other players. Knicks expressed interest in Brown during free agency. He’s a CAA client, as well. Under contract for $22M this season w/ a $23M team option in 24-25.”

Knicks Waiting For The Right Star

Despite all of the rumors regarding the Knicks heading into the deadline, the one constant is that they’re reportedly not going to add a fringe star. The Knicks want to wait for the right player to be available and if that means waiting until the summer for the star they want, that’s what they’ll do.

Given the situation the Knicks are in, potentially being the best Knicks team in a very long time, adding a few role players and allowing this core to play the season out might not be a bad idea.