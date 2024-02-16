Knicks Checked in With Former Lottery Pick Big Man Before Signing Taj Gibson: Report

The New York Knicks have explored bringing back their former backup center Nerlens Noel before they signed Taj Gibson to two 10-day contracts.

Aside from the Knicks, two other teams have shown interest in Noel, the 6th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

“Free agent center Nerlens Noel has drawn exploratory interest from the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets, league sources told HoopsHype.

Before signing veteran center Taj Gibson to a second 10-day contract, the Knicks checked in on Noel, who was liked by coach Tom Thibodeau and blocked a career-best 2.2 shots per game during the 2020-21 season. Gibson is nearing the end of his second 10-day contract and would have to be signed for the rest of the season if he’s going to remain with the Knicks,” Scotto reported on February 16.

Noel last played in the NBA last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

The former lottery pick spent two seasons with the Knicks, averaging 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 points and 1.9 blocks in 89 games, from 2020 to 2022. He played a vital role as the Knicks’ backup center and eventually became a starter after they lost Mitchell Robinson to injury during their playoff run under Thibodeau in 2021.

The Knicks have to decide on Gibson, whose second 10-day contract expires this week.

This is how you know it’s time to retire pic.twitter.com/ESRYUbfkhA — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) February 15, 2024

Thibodeau was non-committal and deflected the question about Gibson’s status with the team moving forward to team president Leon Rose, who hasn’t made himself available to the media since his introductory press conference.

“We have some roster spots that are open so I’m sure at some point we’ll discuss what our options are,” Thibodeau told reporters after their 118-100 loss to the Orlando Magic on February 14.

The Knicks have two open roster spots and $2.5 million under luxury tax.

3 Players Expected to Rejoin Knicks After All-Star Break

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Thibodeau said he expects Bojan Bogdanovic (sore left calf), Donte DiVincenzo (sore hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (sore Achilles) to be ready when they resume their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 22 on the road.

“We get guys coming back and just prepare for the start [after All-Star break] like what are the things that we need to shore up? What are the things we can get better at and then lock into our opponents? So there’s a lot of work to be done,” Thibodeau told reporters after Wednesday’s loss. “But I think it’s a good opportunity to take a break and recharge after the amount of games they have been in and traveled to. You want to take advantage of that as well.”

The status other half of their injury list — Julius Randle (right shoulder), OG Anunoby (right elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) — will also get clarity after the All-Star break.

The Knicks will re-evaluate Randle and Anunoby in two weeks while Robinson will begin on-court activities after the All-Star break.

LeBron James Is Not in Knicks’ Future Plan

Wednesday’s ESPN report of the Golden State Warriors and 76ers’ attempt to trade for LeBron James at the trade deadline will not be the last thing we’re going to hear about such a bold move.

Naturally, all eyes are on the Knicks, who have been saving up their draft capital to land a superstar to pair with their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. But according to The Athletic, James hasn’t been a topic of their front office meetings.

Despite all the focus on James’ recent trip to New York, where he sent all sorts of pro-Knicks signals that sparked speculation about that Broadway-worthy possibility, a league source indicated the Knicks’ brass has not discussed the prospect of adding James. Not only does the team lack the requisite salary cap space necessary to make room for James this summer, but the idea of the Knicks making moves to free up that sort of money would be seen internally as a serious setback to their long-term plan. While that could always change, it’s telling that the Knicks didn’t respond to James’ myriad messages by heading straight for the proverbial war room to figure out a plan to bring him to the Big Apple.

James, 39, has a $51.4 million player option for next season.