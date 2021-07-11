New Knicks PG Flashing ‘Curry Range’ in Tokyo Olympics

There’s no lesser known secret across the entire NBA than the New York Knicks‘ fast approaching desperation hunt for a starting point guard come free agency.

With all of Derrick Rose, Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina headed for free agency, a shakeup at the position is inevitable.

That’s exactly why Leon Rose and company got an ‘early start’ at free agency months ago, signing Argentina point guard Luca Vildoza to a multi-year deal.

As then reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks had open cap space to use on the 25-year old, who would’ve been a sough after free agent:

The Knicks had the salary-cap space and roster spot to get ahead of summer free agency and secure Vildoza now. Vildoza, 25, would’ve been one of the top available free-agent point guards in the 2021 summer marketplace.

He averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals with Saski Baskonia in the EuroLeague prior to signing with New York.

Clearly, the Knicks’ front office sees something of an NBA player in Vildoza, who was MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB Finals.

They wouldn’t have paid him money not to suit up this season if they didn’t.

But his future likely hinges on his play in this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, and how he looks at training camp subsequently.

So far, Luca Vildoza’s play with Argentina is already vindicating the early-bird contract he struck with the New York Knicks.

“Vildoza From Curry Range”

In what was ultimately a last-minute loss to Austrailia by way of an epic Patty Mills’ buzzer beater, Luca Vildoza gave the New York Knicks something to desire with some flashy three-point shooting.

He finished with 11 points and two assists on three-of-eight shooting from the field, with all of his makes coming from behind the three-point line.

Vildoza started off his three-point campaign with this halftime buzzer-beater:

Luca Vildoza from half court! #Argentina a 5pt half time lead over #Australia. Imagine Luca doing that for the #Knicks at the Madison Square Garden! pic.twitter.com/fyNGY7rE0X — SportsVibesTV (@SportsVibesTV) July 11, 2021

His second came off of a screen set by teammate Marcos Delia:

Knicks’ guard Luca Vildoza shows his range, hitting a 3 off the screen. pic.twitter.com/KbTlss3qzr — alder almo (@alderalmo) July 11, 2021

Vildoza hit his third and final three from what Twitter user Alder Almo (@alderalmo) called “(Stephen) Curry range:”

Luca Vildoza with Curry range! His 3rd triple of the game. pic.twitter.com/wpuc6EMOzo — alder almo (@alderalmo) July 11, 2021

The first may have been a lucky heave, but if Luca Vildoza can give the New York Knicks consistent three-point shooting, his chances at keep a spot on next year’s roster increase tenfold.

Will the Knicks Take a Point Guard in the NBA Draft?

Luca Vildoza represents the only point guard under contract for the New York Knicks for the 2021-2022 season, and even then, his salary is non-guaranteed.

With the 19th and 21st overall picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, don’t rule out a rookie contributor among next year’s point guard rotation.

It’s safe to say for now that the top-three point guards in this class (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, and Davion Mitchell) will likely be out of reach for New York, despite Marc Berman of the New York Post’s reporting that they’re willing to trade up on draft night.

So that leaves Josh Giddey out of Austrailia, Tre Mann out of Florida, or Sharife Cooper out of Auburn as more likely picks for the Knicks at either 19 or 21.

The latter is the undisputed fan favorite among New York fans; Cooper was dubbed by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor as the best passer in this draft.

He can also score the basketball at will, despite being undersized at 6″3.

Other names to watch include Tennessee’s Jaden Springer and Baylor’s Jared Butler.

