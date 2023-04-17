NBA GM Views Knicks as Potential Landing Spot for Rising 2-Way Wing

An Eastern Conference GM views the New York Knicks as one of the potential landing spots for O.G. Anunoby as the Toronto Raptors, as reported by Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett, are heading to a shakeup following their play-in exit.

The Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans are considered potential suitors for Anunoby in the offseason.

“The Knicks are in a good position to really look at using the picks they have to get a wing defender who can solidify the rest of the roster,” an Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “And I’d look out for Detroit. Dwane Casey [who moved to the Pisont’s front office] was OG’s first coach. They are going to look to get out of their rebuilding mode sooner rather than later, and they have the assets to do it. New Orleans is in the same boat. The Warriors would have trouble making it happen, but I know some of them on that staff really love OG.”

“There might even be a better market for him than for Pascal because Pascal, you can see the holes in his game, and he has the big contract ($37 million next season), and not many teams want to pay him that again when he is a free agent. Pascal is a No. 2 option, maybe even No. 3 on a championship team, but you have to pay him like a No. 1.”

But it will take more than three first-round picks, which ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported as the Memphis Grizzlies’ offer at the trade deadline.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported before this year’s trade deadline that the Knicks were interested in Anunoby. If they revisit that in the offseason, they will also be in a better position to trade for Anunoby and potentially lower the draft capital they need to part ways if they include Canadian wing RJ Barrett. The poison pill of Barrett’s four-year contract extension, which could be worth up to $120 million he signed last summer will be lifted on July 1.

Avery Johnson Believes the Knicks Have Another Level to Go To

Former NBA Coach of the Year Avery Johnson believes the Knicks are in a great position to go up 2-0 in the series after winning Game 1 despite the shooting struggles of Julius Randle (7 of 20), Barrett (2 of 12) and Immanuel Quickley (0 of 5)..

“This doesn’t look good even though it’s early for Cleveland because the Knicks, I believe, still have another level to go to, and I’m not sure how Cleveland is going to counter this Knicks’ offense, and they have no answer for Jalen Brunson,” Johnson told CBS Sports HQ’s Hakem Dermish.