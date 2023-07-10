Obi Toppin Refrains From Delving Into ‘Frustrating’ End to Knicks Tenure

On July 7, the New York Knicks made the bold decision to trade 2020 lottery-selected big man Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for a return package of two future second-round picks.

In the days following the transaction, fans and media pundits alike have gone on to share their displeasures and frustrations regarding the move. However, when asked during his introductory press conference with the Pacers “how frustrating” the end of his Knicks tenure was, Toppin refrained from delving too deep into the personal side of the situation.

“I mean, I’m not going to say it was super frustrating. Things happen for a reason. I’m just super excited living in the moment. Glad to be here in Indy and can’t wait to get started,” Obi Toppin said.

Obi Toppin now heads to a Pacers team to join forces with star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a player tabbed as an ideal target for the Knicks before they passed on him for the Dayton standout.

Per SNY NBA insider Ian Begley, Indiana is excited to see what this tandem can now accomplish together.

Obi Toppin Admits to Being Unhappy With Knicks Role

While it was only rumored Obi Toppin was unhappy with his role on the Knicks, during his introductory press conference the big man openly admitted to his lackluster feelings regarding his tenure within Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

“I didn’t get the minutes I wanted. But now it’s a new start. I’m here in Indy,” Toppin said.

Reports surfaced during New York’s recent playoff run that Toppin’s disapproval of his role came to a boiling point, as The Athletic’s Fred Katz revealed on June 21 that league sources informed him of a locker room altercation between the big man and coach Tom Thibodeau, which was ultimately extinguished when teammates and members of the coaching staff intervened.

Despite being the eighth overall selection from his draft class and, thus, considered by many to be a franchise cornerstone type of talent, the 25-year-old finished his Knicks career out with mere averages of just 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while seeing just 14.7 minutes a night.

Veteran Big Tabbed as Potential Obi Toppin Replacement

With the departure of Obi Toppin this offseason, the Knicks now find themselves with a vacancy at the power forward position behind All-Star Julius Randle. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicts this will now see the front office shift their attention toward free agent big JaMychal Green as a potential free agency target to serve as the 25-year-old’s replacement.

“New York doesn’t need a major-minutes option behind Julius Randle, since—as Toppin could attest—there isn’t much floor time to be found behind the All-NBA forward. JaMychal Green would handle 15-ish minutes per night just fine.

“The 33-year-old is a quick thinker on offense, a capable switcher on defense and, typically, an above-average shooter from distance. If his shooting holds up—he’s hit 37-plus percent from range in four of the past five seasons—he could add a stretch element to this frontcourt’s attack,” Buckley wrote.

A steady frontcourt presence who can both defend and space the floor, the nine-year veteran is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he posted averages of 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds through 57 games with the Golden State Warriors all while shooting a highly efficient 54.0 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep on 6.6 attempts per 100 possessions.