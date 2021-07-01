2 New York Knicks Headline 2021 Team USA Select Team

Although the New York Knicks‘ season is over, some of the young talent will have a chance to work out with the best of the best in the NBA.

On July 1, the full roster was announced and two Knicks are on the team and they’ll be getting some valuable experience by training with the squad that’s heading to Tokyo to compete for a Gold medal.

These players include Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, two players who just finished off their rookie campaigns.

2021 Team USA Select Team: Anthony Edwards

Saddiq Bey

Miles Bridges

Darius Garland

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyler Herro

John Jenkins

Keldon Johnson

Josh Magette

Dakota Mathias

Immanuel Quickly

Naz Reid

Cam Reynolds

Isaiah Stewart

Obi Toppin

PJ Washington

The Team USA Select team is group of veterans mixed with young standouts, so it’s not shocking to see some Knicks on the team.

Quickley & Toppin Are Grateful

“Great to be a part of the USA family.” Obi & Quick spoke on being invited to the 2021 @usabasketball Select Team. Time to represent! pic.twitter.com/HhoyJNAi60 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 1, 2021

Obviously, it’s a huge honor to be included on the team since not every young player makes the cut.

As a result, both Toppin and Quickley are appreciative of the opportunity and said as much in a pair of video clips posted by the Knicks Twitter page.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the USA Select Team,” said Toppin. “It’s an opportunity for me to get out to Vegas and play against the best players in the world. Guys like [Kevin Durant], Khris Middleton, and Kevin Love and Damian Lillard. All those guys that’s on the USA Team. Can’t wait to get out there and help them prepare to go to Tokyo and win a Gold Medal.”

Toppin sounds excited to go against the NBA’s bonafide stars as he looks to potentially become one himself in the future. As for Quickley, he sounds just as excited for the chance to show off his talents.

“Truly a blessing and an honor to be invited to the USA Select Team in Vegas,” he said. “Helping those guys compete for a Gold Medal in Tokyo, it’s going to be a great experience for me. Just to go against the greatest players in the world, [Damian Lillard], Jrue Holiday, some of those guys. Looking forward to improve my game, competing against some of the best, and just helping USA get better. Great to be part of the USA family.”

Both players note the unique opportunity to train with the top talent in the NBA, so it’ll be interested if they come back with a few extra tricks in their bag.

Both Players Look to Take Big Steps Forward

If the Knicks want to build off their success from this year, they’ll need Quickley and Toppin to continue their development.

Quickley can easily blossom into one the league’s best shooters and Toppin is already among the most athletic players in the league. Quickley has more of an opportunity to make bigger strides mainly because he’s not stuck behind Julius Randle at his position.

That’s not to mean Toppin can’t show major growth, but he will be fighting to earn minutes that Quickley can more easily get. A former Knicks player has encouraged Toppin to remain patient and his time will come.

It might not seem simple, but somebody as talented as Toppin is will always find a way to get minutes.

