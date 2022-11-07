Controversial Knicks Lineup Will See More Usage: Insider

After a hot 3-1 start to the 2022-23 season, the New York Knicks have gone on to drop four of their last five outings and, now, find themselves sporting a sub-.500 record of 4-5 and in search of answers.

Already we’ve seen coach Tom Thibodeau shift up his starting lineup with a long-desired move that sent veteran Evan Fournier to the bench, with Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish both receiving their opportunities to claim the role of starting shooting guard for themselves.

And now, with the unfortunate news that starting pivot Mitchell Robinson will be sidelined for at least a week due to a sprained knee, New York’s head man is expected to continue with his rotational experimentation, which could lead to yet another hoped-for shakeup becoming a reality.

Per SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the absence of Robinson is going to force the Knicks to “mix and match” his starters and bench players, meaning that fans could be in line to see a slew of differing five-man lineups being thrown out onto the hardwood, which, in his eyes, could mean an uptick in the frontcourt pairing of Julius Randle and Obi Toppin.

“What [the absence of Robinson] means is the Knicks are going to be going small more,” Begley said on a November 5 episode of SportsNite. “You’re going to see [Julius] Randle and Obi Toppin, the lineup with those two at [power forward and center].

“If you’re a fan of that lineup, you want to see more of it coming into this season you should see more of that now.”

Ever since being selected eighth overall back in the 2020 NBA Draft, Toppin has struggled mightily to come across consistent playing time, mainly due to the presence of Randle and his respective role within the rotation.

Now in year three, this unfortunate trend is only continuing, as he’s seeing a decrease in playing time from last season (17.1 compared to 16.3), though, despite this, the 24-year-old finds himself posting career-highs virtually all across the board with averages of 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on 50.7% shooting from the floor and 42.9% shooting from deep.

To this point, seeing the duo of Randle and Toppin take to the hardwood together for a considerable amount of time has been a rare sight to see, as it is widely believed that their offensive-minded styles of play contradict one another.

However, as Begley would go on to say, it appears that one of these aforementioned players is pushing to see more experimentation with this particular tandem.

Knicks Duo Gets Randle’s Approval

Despite the lack of time spent on the floor together, Begley noted during his spot on SportsNite that Randle is actually a fan of the frontcourt tandem consisting of him and Toppin, and is reported as saying that he is open to making the proper adjustments to help such a lineup flourish.

“Julius Randle said he really likes that lineup, that alignment because the floor is spread [and] it allows them to do a lot on offense,” Begley said about Randle’s thoughts on his partnership with Toppin.

“He said ‘the key there is rebounding,’ and he puts it all on himself to go and get the rebounds and box out and make it happen for that group.”

The idea of Thibodeau looking to push out more lineups involving Toppin should certainly be a welcoming concept for the vast majority of fans, as his lackluster role within the rotation has some believing that it could lead to an ugly parting of ways at some point in the future between the Knicks and their recent lottery pick.

Exec Fears Knicks Guard Could Request Trade

Obi Toppin isn’t the only player on the Knicks who is struggling to find playing time, as veteran guard and former league MVP Derrick Rose has seen his role within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation diminish considerably since returning from his ankle injuries that kept him sidelined for all but 26 games last season.

So far in 2022-23, Rose finds himself logging just 12.9 minutes a night (the lowest of his career) whilst posting rather underwhelming averages of 7.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds a game.

The 34-year-old’s decrease in playing time is so drastic, in fact, that one NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that they believe it could wind up leading to the guard asking for a trade.

“He is 34 and maybe they’re just starting him slow to conserve him but they’re not playing him much. It’s (Jalen) Brunson and Quickley, and Rose is getting 10, 12 minutes a game,” the executive told Deveney.

They would continue by stating that should he be placed on the trade block, many teams could wind up inquiring about his availability, though noted that, considering his salary situation, finding a suitor could prove to be a bit complicated.

“If they put him on the market, he would have a lot of takers, too, though he has a team option for the next year, so you’d have to know what you’re going to do with him going forward,” the executive said. “Maybe they’re trying to keep him fresh for the end of the year, but it is strange that they’re not playing him much.”

While he may not the perennial All-Star and franchise cornerstone that he once was, Rose still has proven to be an incredibly effective role player during this latter stage of his career and has posted averages of 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the floor and 36.7% shooting from deep since 2018 while predominantly coming off the bench.

Should he be placed on the block, in all likelihood there will be a long list of contending teams vying for his services.