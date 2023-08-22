Ex-Knicks Big Obi Toppin Predicted to be in Running for Major League Honor

This summer, the New York Knicks made the bold decision to offload underutilized former lottery pick Obi Toppin via trade with the Indiana Pacers. In the ordeal, Leon Rose and company essentially swapped out the 2020 lottery-selected big man in exchange for two future second-round picks.

Since the transaction, there have been those such as Heavy Sports’ Alder Almo who have publicly chastised the Knickerbockers for partaking in such a deal, and, in all likelihood, such harsh feelings are only expected to grow when considering the fact that Toppin is now projected to be in the running for a lucrative league-wide honor in 2023-24.

In a recent piece penned by the ESPN Staff, the 25-year-old was listed as being tied for eighth in the current Sixth Man of the Year predictions. He would be found directly behind some of the game’s top bench talents today, with two of the last three recipients in Jordan Clarkson (tied for seventh) and Malcolm Brogdon (sixth) falling just ahead.

Also in front of him is Toppin’s former teammate and current Knicks second-unit spark plug Immanuel Quickley (tied for fifth), who finished second in the race for the illustrious award just last season.

The soon-to-be fourth-year forward comes to Indianapolis with an exciting amount of untapped potential, and flashed acts of brilliance throughout his New York tenure, especially during the final stretch of last year where he posted impressive averages of 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 56.8 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting from deep during the final seven games of the regular season.

Ian Eagle Says Knicks Can’t Win With Julius Randle as Focus

The Knicks traded Obi Toppin this offseason, in part, because their power forward position is already spoken for with the likes of stud talent, Julius Randle, being in tow for the next several seasons.

However, despite his claim to the starting four spot and his status as one of the key cogs within head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, accomplished sports announcer Ian Eagle made the bold claim on a recent episode of the Bad Weather Fans podcast that New York doesn’t appear to have a clear path toward a championship with the 28-year-old as their main focal point.

“If you’re asking me is he one-A, is he one-B to win a title, probably not. He isn’t,” Eagle said. “If you’re asking me, can you win a championship with Julius Randle as part of your team, I think you can. But it will require him to maybe see the game through a different lens and that’s going to be the challenging part.”

Ian Eagle on Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/XF738epT0O — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) August 18, 2023

Since coming to the Knicks back in the summer of 2019, Randle has come across great individual successes, as he’s been selected to two All-Star games and has earned two All-NBA nods throughout this four-year span.

On top of this, the team has come across two postseason appearances and, last season, claimed their first playoff series win since the 2012-13 season.

However, despite these accolades, Eagle is not convinced New York can win a title with Randle serving as one of their top dogs, though suggests there is a way he can mesh within a title-worthy roster.

Eagle Suggests Jalen Brunson Must be Knicks’ Focal Point

During his appearance on Bad Weather Fans, Eagle would note that Randle has proven capable of stepping up for the Knicks when needed throughout his tenure with the club, though believes that their best bet of claiming the franchise’s third championship is for the big man to take a back seat to Jalen Brunson and let him take on the role of leader.

“Randle has been an alpha, and when the Knicks needed an alpha he did step forward and he did take on a lot, and I do think Tom Thibodeau appreciates the things that he brings to the table,” Eagle said. “But there are other parts that he is going to have to secede here a bit, and more so to Jalen Brunson to be the guy. Brunson’s the guy right now and how everything else shapes up will probably go a long way into determining what the Knicks look like here in the [2023-24] season.”

JALEN BRUNSON CAREER NIGHT 🗣️ 48 PTS (career-high)

4 REB

9 AST

7 3PM

W pic.twitter.com/PK6km61gRN — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2023

After inking a lucrative four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks last summer, Brunson went on to put forth a career season, boasting averages of 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent shooting from deep.

In just his first year with the team, he managed to help guide New York to their best record and first semifinal appearance since the Carmelo Anthony era.