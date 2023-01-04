Obi Toppin Returning to Knicks Following 13-Game Absence

After a 13-game absence, third-year big man Obi Toppin is slated to make his return to the lineup for the New York Knicks on January 4 in a home tilt against the San Antonio Spurs, per a report by SNY’s Ian Begley.

Obi Toppin is active tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 4, 2023

After having suffered an injury that took him out of a December 7 contest against the Atlanta Hawks after just over seven minutes of action, a further diagnosis would report that the 24-year-old sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head that initially was viewed as an ailment that would keep him out anywhere from two to three weeks.

Though the recovery timetable extended to just over a month, the talented big has finally been cleared to return to the Knicks’ lineup for their contest against the Spurs, though, as Begley would report, his role within the rotation will be situational.

“Obi Toppin will be situation for the time being, Tom Thibodeau says. Toppin has been cleared for contact but needs practice time to get back up to speed,” Begley tweeted.

Before going down early last month Toppin found himself serving as a key member of New York’s rotation, as he was found logging 17.1 minutes per game whilst sporting averages of 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and an assist on 42.1% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from distance.

Toppin Subject of Knicks Trade Talks

Though all the buzz may now be on his return to the hardwood for the Knicks, during his 13-game absence Obi Toppin was found serving as the subject of one of the club’s most noteworthy trade rumors of late.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have discussed a trade centered around Obi Toppin, per @SeanDeveney pic.twitter.com/TwJ3Jn1XGQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 31, 2022

In a recent sit down with Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive reported that New York has held talks with the Indiana Pacers regarding a potential trade that would send the former lottery pick to the Hoosier State.

Though the concept may be a bit of a buzz-kill for many Knicks fans, the exec believes that such a move could actually end up helping Toppin reach his full potential.

“There has been some talk between the Pacers and Knicks about Obi (Toppin). He fits in Indiana, especially if they keep Turner. Obi is a rim-runner, he has some toughness, he has athleticism. He needs minutes and a team that is rebuilding with young talent like Indy is a really good match,” the exec told Deveney.

If dealt to Indiana, Toppin would almost certainly end up finding himself being slotted into the team’s starting rotation regularly–something he has struggled to come by with the Knicks–, which is a role he’s only managed to shine in throughout his NBA tenure as he boasts averages of 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and just shy of a block on 57% shooting from the floor and 43.6% shooting from deep when inserted into the first-five lineup.

Knicks Exploring Trade for Bulls Star

A move with the Pacers is not the only endeavor the Knicks are seemingly pursuing, as one NBA Insider has reported that the front office is monitoring the situation of one star currently on a rival team’s roster.

During an appearance on The Ringer NBA Show, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype stated that New York has been “monitoring” the availability of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine as the calendar days tick closer to February’s trade deadline.

“They tried to get Donovan Mitchell. They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course they’re going to do that,” Scotto said.

.@wojespn weighs in on where the Knicks stand with their current roster and the challenges they face to improve it. pic.twitter.com/sQvXuIXeEv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 8, 2022

Despite LaVine’s stellar per-game averages of 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal on 45.8% shooting from the field and 38.0% shooting from distance, the Bulls still find themselves slotted into the 11 seed out in the Eastern Conference standings with a sub-.500 record of just 16-21 and, as a result, are on the outside looking in on a playoff spot.

Because of this, many are under the assumption that if things don’t manage to get better before February 9, the Bulls could simply opt to hit the reset button and shop some of their top-billed talents.

Should this happen, Scotto suggests that the Knicks will be contacting Chicago with the hopes of trying to acquire their two-time All-Star.