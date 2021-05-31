Maligned Rookie May Get Call to Rescue Knicks Playoff Disaster: Insider

Given the current state of the Knicks, with star Julius Randle in an absolute funk, now is no time to write off any potential scenarios that could ignite some life into the team’s withering chances. Even for coach Tom Thibodeau, whose reputation as minutes Scrooge when it comes to rookies goes as far back as his first years on the job, it is time to do some different thinking.

Thibs, at least, appeared willing to do so in Game 4, when he upped the minutes for rookie forward Obi Toppin to 18:34, after Toppin had played 12.2 minutes in the first three games. Toppin responded with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Thibodeau had Toppin on the floor at the 4, with Julius Randle at center, a combo that deserves more of a look going forward.

Toppin was a minus-3 in the box score, in a game the Knicks lost by 17 points.

LET THE OBI TOPPIN EVOLUTION CONTINUE pic.twitter.com/jEvIcAAwjL — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) May 30, 2021

“Right now we’re at the point where everything is on the table,” Thibodeau said after the game.

Thibodeau Has Not Trusted Toppin as a Rookie

As the New York Post’s Marc Berman pointed out, “Thibodeau may just try it again Wednesday at the Garden with Toppin’s springy game while holding his own on defense, surprisingly.”

That would come as a great relief for many fans who have been calling for Toppin to play more here in the postseason, especially as the Knicks have gone through some lifeless, tentative stretches. Toppin is a high-energy player and, at the very least, the Knicks know they will be getting a jolt every time he is on the floor.

Still, trust in Toppin has been hard to come by for Thiobdeau throughout the season. Toppin had just three games in which he scored double-figures this year, and after playing 23:33 in his NBA debut back in December (he was 3-for-12 shooting), went on to play 20-plus minutes only once the rest of the year.

Thibs has not always felt comfortable with Toppin, especially defensively.

“That’s the biggest part,” Thibodeau said in February. “Him learning the NBA defensively, being a multiple-effort guy. You have to do more than one thing. You may get the initial part, but there is a second, third and fourth part that has to be done also. We’re asking him to do a lot. But he is picking it up, he’s getting better. I like his approach, he’s just got to keep working.”

Obi Toppin Dunk Remains Playoff Highlight

Toppin, of course, did have one of the most memorable moments of the postseason to date back in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden. In that game, as the Knicks were pulling away from the Hawks in the fourth quarter, Toppin was running on a fast break when guard Alec Burks found him with an impressive deep pass.

Toppin went up to finish the alley-oop, igniting the crowd. The play got the Knicks fans chanting, “O-bi! O-bi! O-bi!” which brought Toppin’s mother, Roni, who was in the stands, to tears. It was a special cap to an up-and-down year for the No. 8 pick out of Dayton.

Obi Toppin’s mom getting emotional as MSG crowd cheers and chants her sons’s name pic.twitter.com/gcM9fNAre7 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 27, 2021

But Game 4, as rough as it was for the Knicks, may have opened a crack of opportunity for Toppin. If Berman is right, he could have more of a chance to help rally the Knicks back into this series.