Knicks’ Obi Toppin Sounds off: ‘You Mess Up, He Gets Mad’

The New York Knicks wrapped up a disappointing season in which coach Tom Thibodeau was frequently criticized for not playing his young players enough.

Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin in particular fought for consistent playing time under Thibodeau, and fans often took aim at the coach on social media for this decision.

To close out the season, Toppin flashed his potential when given heavy minutes as he averaged over 20 points and six rebounds per game over the last five games of the regular season.

If you’re a fan who wondered why the young guys come in and make a run right away, it might have to do with the practices.

An in-depth look at how the Knicks practice by The Athletic’s Fred Katz reveals Toppin and the youngsters practice in what’s called the “Early Group” where the young core run offensive sets together.

Toppin Offers Insight

In The Athletic article, Toppin is quoted as saying the reason the chemistry looks good is because the young players spend a ton of time together in practices.

“When we’re playing together, all the young guys on the court together, it’s easy because we do it every single day before practice,” he said. “Literally, every single day.”

He also says coach Thibodeau will have the team go over the same drill in practice until they get it right, and he gets upset if they don’t get it right.

“You mess up, he gets mad,” he said.

Another frequent critique of Knicks fans was the short leash given by Thibodeau on some of the young players like Toppin. One mistake would lead to a benching while the veterans like Julius Randle were given more leeway.

This is to be expected with the veterans, especially the star players like Randle, but considering how poor the Knicks starters have played this past season, it’s a fair criticism from fans.

Thibs Doesn’t Hate Rookies

While Thibodeau does like to lean on his veterans, 36-year-old journeyman Taj Gibson says the coach does spend a lot of time developing the young players.

“He’s with the young guys a lot more now,” Gibson said. “You look at him — I use this example: the relationship between him and Quick. He’s constantly talking to Quick. It’s a good conversation. He’s challenging him but he’s always smiling, always laughing. You can tell he enjoys coaching him. A lot of people gave him flack for not playing rookies, not understanding rookies, and it’s a big change. He likes talking to rooks now. He loves being in the gym with the rooks. That’s how it is.”

Considering how many young players are on the roster, it’s no surprise to see Thibodeau working with them because they are what makes up the majority of the team.

With RJ Barrett’s development and the encouraging signs shown by Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, it’s clear this is the future of the squad barring trades. The team still has a decision to make on Mitchell Robinson, but it’s no secret the Knicks have a blossoming young core.

