OG Anunoby Open to Give Knicks Discount in Extension Talks: Report

After the news broke out that the New York Knicks had acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, the next big question was is he staying beyond this season or just a one-year rental?

It appears Anunoby is in New York for the long haul, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“The Knicks didn’t land Anunoby without an understanding of his own financial considerations. Anunoby held meetings with several agencies this past offseason when he decided to leave Klutch Sports, telling potential representation he was interested in a larger offensive role that would be commensurate with a salary figure in the ballpark of $40 million in average annual value, league sources told Yahoo Sports. However, Anunoby did leave those potential agents with the impression he would be willing to accept a smaller figure if he were to have landed in New York, sources said. And it’s relevant to note the Indiana product did ultimately sign with CAA, which has deep connections to New York leadership,” Fischer wrote.

After the trade, CAA Sports co-head Mike “Vino” Levine posted a photo of him and Anunoby welcoming him to New York.

The 26-year-old Anunoby’s career is now being handled by CAA agents Drew Morrison, Austin Brown and Sam Rose. Yes, Sam Rose, the son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

Per ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, on June 30 next year, Anunoby will be eligible to sign a four-year extension worth $117 million or roughly $30 million in average annual value.

For clarity The 6 month extension restriction for Anunoby would get lifted on June 30, the last day before free agency begins on 7/1. He would be eligible to sign the full 4 years and $117M on 6/30 From now until June 29, he is only eligible to sign for 2 years/$40M https://t.co/G6rzkDElHM — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 30, 2023

If Anunoby agrees to that extension, it will give the Knicks more flexibility down the road. The $10 million per year savings could give them more cap room, especially with Jalen Brunson’s next contract about to come after next season.

OG Anunoby Trade Unclogs Knicks Roster Logjam

Giving up RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for Anunoby unclogged the guard-heavy Knicks rotation.

Quentin Grimes will assume the lead playmaking role with the second unit while Anunoby gives the starting lineup an elite perimeter defender and solid 3-point shooter that Barrett never was.

Stats on Catch-and-Shoot three-pointers since the start of the 2021-22 season: OG Anunoby:

274 made 3PTs on 687 attempts

39.9% RJ Barrett:

262 made 3PTs on 758 attempts

34.5% Impossible to overstate how important it is to have an elite 3-and-wing alongside Brunson & Randle. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 30, 2023

Precious Achiuwa will slide in as the Knicks’ backup center to Isaiah Hartenstein while Mitchell Robinson is on the mend. Achiuwa averaged 5.4 rebounds, including 2.0 off the offensive glass, in 17.5 minutes for the Raptors this season. He can also spell Julius Randle at power forward, putting Josh Hart back to his natural position as a small forward off the bench.

Achiuwa will become a restricted free agent next summer, giving the Knicks a backup option in case Hartenstein becomes an expensive free agent.

Malachi Flynn, the other player in the deal, will battle for the backup point guard spot with Miles McBride.

Tom Thibodeau ‘Sick and Tired’ of Non-Calls on Jalen Brunson

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau slammed the NBA officiating following their tough 117-018 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, December 29, on the road.

“I am so, like, what this guy is going through is ridiculous. Ridiculous,” Thibodeau told reporters. “You’re getting hammered time after time. I’m just getting sick and tired of it.”

“Like, I watch. I send it in. I see it all. And it’s, they’re fouls. It’s plain and simple, they’re fouls and there’s no other way to say it, except they’re fouls. They’re fouls. No one drives the ball more to the rim than this guy does. And if you rake across his arm, you rake across his arm. And if you hit him in the head, you hit him in the head. Those are fouls. Those are fouls. [I’m] sick and tired of it. Sick and tired of it.”

Brunson hit a perfect 12-of-12 free throws but a crucial non-call on a Brunson drive when the Knicks were making a run sealed their fate in the fourth quarter.