Knicks Urged to Trade for 2 Rival Stars Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline as they work toward the playoffs and make a deep run. Currently, the team is hovering around the play-in cutoff, and a trade could be what gets them over that hump.

North of the border, the struggling Toronto Raptors could be a team that sells off some of their pieces, and Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes two players from that squad could be a good fit on the Knicks.

Both OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as possible deadline targets for the Knicks, and it’s hard to argue against either of them helping out New York for the rest of the season and beyond.

Trent and Anunoby to the Knicks

Realistically, the Knicks are likely not going to find a world where they land both Trent and Anunoby, so they’d have to choose between the two if they do make a move.

With Evan Fournier out of the rotation, shooting is a position of need for the team, and that’s where Trent could step in. Buckley argues that since he’s just 24 years old, Trent could still improve even if he doesn’t blossom into a star.

“The Knicks could use his two-way punch on the perimeter,” Buckley wrote. “Plus, they’d also have the next few months to decide whether he’s worth keeping around for the long haul. If he is, New York would have expanded its nucleus. If he isn’t, his (likely) impending free agency should at least help keep his trade cost under control.”

Trent has a player option after this season that he could decline and turn into a bigger contract. Whether that’d be with the Knicks or not is another thing entirely. On the season, the sharpshooting guard is averaging 18.6 points per game, so he’d provide a nice scoring boost to the Knicks.

Anunoby Becomes the Final Puzzle Piece?

Anunoby is a 25 year old two-way wing, something a lot of teams value around the league. His versatility is something that will always be welcomed, and the Knicks would certainly find a way to get him into the starting lineup if they traded for him.

Buckley argues he could become the final puzzle piece for the Knicks and they should look into pursuing him if they aren’t already.

“If New York isn’t in the bidding war already, it should dive in head-first,” he wrote. “If you believe in Anunoby’s upside, you can picture him being the final puzzle piece who puts it all together for the Knicks.”

Anunoby is averaging a career high in points this season averaging 17.3 PPG for the Raptors. Whatever the reason, the Raptors find themselves five games under .500 and out of the play-in picture at the moment, so that’s the reason they’ve been linked to so many trades. The roster is still young enough for them to decide to run it back next season and hope this was just an anomaly.

If they decide to blow it up, expect the Knicks to be one of the many teams to come calling. What’s working for the Knicks is the fact they have a bunch of young talent, veterans and draft picks to offer in a deal.