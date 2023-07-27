Why Knicks Did Not Go All-in on O.G. Anunoby: Insider

What held back the New York Knicks from going all-in on Toronto Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby at the last February trade deadline is the fear that the two-way wing will not sign an extension, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Anunoby, 26, has only one year guaranteed left on his current contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent after next season if he declines his $19.9 million player option.

“My understanding on Anunoby [trade talks] was that the [Knicks] were ready to be aggressive at the [trade] deadline, but there was a concern about if Anunoby would then sign in New York long term if they traded for him,” Begley said on the July 26 episode of the Orange and Blue Bloods podcast.

The Knicks were comfortable offering three first-round picks for Anunoby before the trade deadline, according to Begley in January. But the quality of those picks isn’t exactly high-end, according to Sportsnet Canada’s Michael Grange in February, referring to the Knicks’ first-round selections from Dallas, Washington, Milwaukee and Detroit with varying protections.

The Knicks should have more grasp of what Anunoby would seek in his looming contract extension after he switched from Klutch Sports to Creative Artists Agency, the former bailiwick of Knicks President Leon Rose.

However, the Raptors have yet to make Anunoby available.

“O.G. was probably the closest thing [the Knicks] got, and that’s something to keep an eye on, for me at least, going into the season because we don’t know where Toronto is,” Begley said on the Orange and Blue Bloods podcast.

“What are they gonna do? Are they going to pivot at some point to trade off some of their top players? As far as I know, they haven’t had talks on Anunoby as of earlier this month. …but during the season, maybe things change. That’s why we have to keep an eye on Anunoby’s situation,” he added.

On July 4, Grange reported that the Knicks are still monitoring Anunoby.

“If [Pascal] Siakam goes, the focus will turn to O.G. Anunoby — the smooth-shooting, all-NBA defender who remains on the watch list for several teams, the New York Knicks especially,” Grange wrote.

Evan Fournier to Use World Cup as His Launchpad

The 31-year-old Fournier is raring to rediscover his old form this summer in the FIBA World Cup after rotting on the Knicks bench last season.

“I am impatient to play again, excited to come back to this team, the atmosphere, our headquarters in Pau, the practices, fighting for a goal. This season, for the first time, I had no goal, and it felt strange,” Fournier told L’Equipe.

“I want to live intense moments, feel like myself again. The French national team is important in my career. This World Cup will be my launchpad.”

Fournier, who played a career-low 27 games with the Knicks last season, is expecting to be traded. However, the Knicks have yet to find takers so far. They are not inclined to attach a draft pick to trade him, according to Begley.

Cavs Pushing to Make Donovan Mitchell Happy Amid Knicks Rumors

Amid speculations that Donovan Mitchell is not inclined to sign an extension in Cleveland, the Cavaliers are pulling all the stops to keep their new star from bolting out.

“It’s Donovan Mitchell or bust,” a source told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “Make him happy, make him comfortable, that is the job.”

The Cavaliers have retooled around Mitchell after their first-round exit in the last playoffs against his hometown team Knicks.

They went on to address their needs — outside shooting and physicality — by acquiring Max Strus, who played a crucial role in Miami Heat’s Finals run, via sign-and-trade, Georges Niang, Ty Jerome and Damian Jones while retaining Caris LeVert.

It remains to be seen if these moves were enough to help Mitchell get over the playoff hump and keep him happy in Cleveland.