Knicks Send RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley to Raptors: Report

The New York Knicks finally made a blockbuster move!

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are acquiring All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

Last season’s league leader in steals, Anunoby is set to replace Barrett in the starting lineup giving the Knicks an elite perimeter defender.

The Knicks made this trade with the intention of re-signing Anunoby, who is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option next season.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, “Saturday is the last day that Anunoby is eligible to sign a four- year $116.9 million extension with the Knicks.”

”Starting on December 31, Anunoby is eligible to extend for two years worth $40 million,” Marks added.

On the other hand, the Raptors absorbed Barrett’s $107 million, four-year extension that could reach up to $120 million will kick in next season.

The blockbuster trade also brings home the Canadian Barrett, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Quickley will have his shot to start with the Raptors who have lost Fred VanVleet to free agency in the offseason.

The Knicks and Quickley were far apart from an extension deal last summer.