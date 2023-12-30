Hi, Subscriber

Knicks Send RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley to Raptors: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Knicks

Getty RJ Barrett #9 and Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks finally made a blockbuster move!

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are acquiring All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

Last season’s league leader in steals, Anunoby is set to replace Barrett in the starting lineup giving the Knicks an elite perimeter defender.

The Knicks made this trade with the intention of re-signing Anunoby, who is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option next season.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, “Saturday is the last day that Anunoby is eligible to sign a four- year $116.9 million extension with the Knicks.”

”Starting on December 31, Anunoby is eligible to extend for two years worth $40 million,” Marks added.

On the other hand, the Raptors absorbed Barrett’s $107 million, four-year extension that could reach up to $120 million will kick in next season.

The blockbuster trade also brings home the Canadian Barrett, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Quickley will have his shot to start with the Raptors who have lost Fred VanVleet to free agency in the offseason.

The Knicks and Quickley were far apart from an extension deal last summer.

 

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors for Heavy. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

Read More
,
Comment Here
Notify of
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments