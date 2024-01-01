OG Anunoby Breaks Silence Over Knicks Trade, Upcoming Free Agency

OG Anunoby is excited to wear the New York Knicks uniform but deferred talking about his upcoming free agency this summer.

“When I found out it was the Knicks, I was definitely excited,” Anunoby said via The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “I’ve always liked the team. I grew up a fan of basketball, so I always watched the Knicks.”

The newly acquired Anunoby is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option next season.

It cost the Knicks RJ Barrett, a former no. 3 pick, Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick via Detroit Pistons to get Anunoby. So Knicks fans are anxious to know if Anunoby is in New York for the long haul or just a half-season rental.

“I just take it day by day and let me agents handle that,” Anunoby said via The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Fortunately for the Knicks, one of his CAA agents is Sam Rose, the son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

The Knicks made the calculated move with the intention of re-signing Anunoby in the offseason to become part of the team’s core. They have coveted him since last year’s trade deadline.

A 6-foot-7 elite 3-and-D player with a 7’2 wingspan, Anunoby had been the most coveted trade target since last year. The Memphis Grizzlies even offered three first-round picks, which the Raptors rejected, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Anunoby, who will wear no. 8 with the Knicks ditching the no. 3 he wore with the Raptors, will make his much-anticipated debut against the league’s top defensive team and West’s no. 1 team Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Katz, Anunoby said the Knicks coaching staff sent him some plays early. He came in early for a walk-through on the court and to learn the Knicks’ offensive and defensive terminology.

OG Anunoby Open to Paycut With Knicks

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, Anunoby hinted during his agency courtship last summer that he could take less money if he ends up in New York, a big market that will provide him the platform to reach stardom.

“The Knicks didn’t land Anunoby without an understanding of his own financial considerations. Anunoby held meetings with several agencies this past offseason when he decided to leave Klutch Sports, telling potential representation he was interested in a larger offensive role that would be commensurate with a salary figure in the ballpark of $40 million in average annual value, league sources told Yahoo Sports. However, Anunoby did leave those potential agents with the impression he would be willing to accept a smaller figure if he were to have landed in New York, sources said. And it’s relevant to note the Indiana product did ultimately sign with CAA, which has deep connections to New York leadership,” Fischer wrote.

Per ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, on June 30 next year, Anunoby will be eligible to sign a four-year extension worth $117 million or roughly $30 million in average annual value.

Tom Thibodeau Likes OG Anunoby

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is excited to finally have an elite 3-and-D player that Barrett has struggled to fulfill.

“Every player has different strengths and weaknesses. And so, I think what OG has done and what he has shown, one he has positional size. Two, he can guard multiple positions. Three, he’s a terrific three-point shooter, so he can space the floor,” Thibodeau said.

“He’s also very good in transition, very good at finishing [around the rim]. And he’s young so he still has a lot of development left in his game.”

Anunoby is a career 37.5% 3-point shooter and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team last season.