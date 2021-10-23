Knicks’ Thrashing of Orlando Prompts Twitter Drama Between Magic and Player

The Knicks’ season-opening win against the Boston Celtics was intense, back-and-forth and, for anyone watching, a true nailbiter.

New York’s second win of the season was anything but.

The Knicks on Friday built a 20-point lead by the end of the first quarter against the Magic. A 30-point lead by the end of the first half. And by the end of the game, New York had embarrassed Orlando in a 121-96 shellacking in the Magic’s home opener.

To no real surprise, emotions were high among the Magic contingent on Twitter following the lopsided loss. That included the team’s players.

After the game, the Magic tweeted from their official account a meme of a car swerving dramatically to exit the highway. The Magic had their own edit of the meme with the caption, “the game has ended.”

the game has ended. pic.twitter.com/l38TRj36yJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 23, 2021

The tweet was widely panned by Magics fans on Twitter. But Terrence Ross, the nine-year NBA veteran who had 12 points on 4-for-7 on 3-pointers on Friday, took sharp objection to his team’s tweet.

“Please delete this,” Ross tweeted in response.

​​https://twitter.com/TerrenceRoss/status/1451904435001729029?s=20

Hey, at least he asked nicely.

Knicks Steamroll Magic

The rout was on in Orlando almost immediately after tipoff.

Julius Randle led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but practically everyone pitched in during New York’s big win. Four different Knicks drained four 3-pointers – Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Alec Burks – as the team hit a franchise-record 24 3-pointers. Kemba Walker added three 3-pointers, and Randle and Obi Toppin each had two.

“I think it’s a reflection of team playing for each other and just making the right play,” Thibodeau said, per the Associated Press (via CBS). “We talked about it a lot of wanting to shoot more 3s, but we want them to be the right 3s. When the second defender comes, guys are making the right read.”

The Knicks shot 44-for-88 from the field against the Magic, including 24-for-54 (44.4 percent) from 3-point range. Their lead peaked at 34 points early in the second half as they rolled to 2-0.

Evan Fournier Feels at Home

Fournier, whom the Knicks signed this offseason to a four-year deal worth $78 million, played parts of the last seven seasons with the Magic. He knows Amway Center – and its fans – as well as anyone.

That’s why Friday night at his old home venue was a bit odd for the 28-year-old, who spent the latter portion of the 2020-21 season with the Boston Celtics.

“That was a home game,” Fournier said. “My goodness, I’ve been in this building many times and I felt like I was at home tonight.”

On Sunday, Fournier returns to his new home, Madison Square Garden, for a rematch with the Magic. New York will be looking to replicate the type of performance it put forth in Orlando.

“Honestly, we just played the right way,” Fournier said. “We just shared the ball, tried to be aggressive and make the right play. It was a result of good offense.”

