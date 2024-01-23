Interesting Knicks Package Helps Them Land Former All-Star

The New York Knicks are in the market to trade for a high-level type of player before the deadline. After the team traded for OG Anunoby, it was clear that they were in a win-now position. That’s been obvious since the trade, too, as the Knicks are playing incredible basketball. Of the potential names that they could trade for, Dejounte Murray continues to be the most prominent.

One package that works for the Knicks, according to Ian Begley of SNY, is Mitchell Robinson straight up for Murray. It’s uncertain how many picks would have to be dealt, but Robinson’s salary would be enough to bring Murray back.

“Obviously, the deciding factor here would be draft compensation. New York owns eight first-round picks in the next four drafts. In any trade they make at the deadline, the Knicks want to have enough draft capital left over to pursue a top player via trade in the offseason or during 2024-25. Trading Fournier or Grimes removes one trade chip.

“Given that, the Knicks probably would be hesitant to give Atlanta their own first-round picks in a trade. The Detroit first-round pick is valuable. The Bucks’ 2025 first-round pick has value as well. Would those picks be enough to satisfy Atlanta? Would the Hawks demand one of the Knicks’ unprotected first-round picks? We should find out the answers to those questions over the next two-plus weeks.”

It’s uncertain if another player of Murray’s caliber becomes available, but it’s unlikely with the deadline approaching.

Knicks View Dejounte Murray as a Strong fit next to Jalen Brunson

Despite the potential of Jalen Brunson and Dejounte Murray not working, Begley reports that the Knicks view Murray as a good fit next to Brunson. This is interesting given his fit next to Trae Young, but the Knicks’ front office must see something that can change.

“There are people with the Knicks who see Murray as a strong fit next to Jalen Brunson. But as of last week, it was unlikely that the Knicks would pay Atlanta’s asking price. The Hawks are seeking at least two first-round picks in a package for Murray, per Marc Stein.”

Brunson, who’s a small guard like Young, is a better defensive player than the Atlanta Hawks guard. The New York Knicks are also a much better defensive team and could get Murray back to his old ways of defending at a high level.

The Knicks Didn’t Want to Include Mitchell Robinson In a Trade

Despite being able to be traded for Murray, reports have indicated in the past that the Knicks don’t want to trade Mitchell Robinson. With the chance of him returning this season, keeping him makes sense. Robinson is quietly one of the best centers in the Eastern Conference and when he’s healthy, a huge part of this New York Knicks team.

Matt Moore of the Action Network reported the Knicks’ idea of not trading Mitchell.

“Notably, the Knicks have no intention of including the injured Mitchell Robinson, even if he were healthy. Robinson is out another 6-8 weeks before being re-evaluated, with speculation that he could miss the rest of the season. Multiple sources said the Knicks have indicated they want to start Towns next to Robinson, similar to how the Wolves have had what come considered surprising success with Towns next to Gobert.”