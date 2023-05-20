Knicks Will Call Western Conference Team for 8-Time All-Star: Insider

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is on the New York Knicks‘ radar, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer, one of the league’s top news breakers, added George’s name to the list of stars linked to the Knicks in what is expected to be a busy offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and reigning MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers are the other two big names heavily rumored to be Knicks’ top trade targets.

“I think absolutely, they’re going to try [to acquire a star], and they’ll call [Philadelphia], they’ll call Minnesota, they’ll call L.A. about Paul George,” Fischer told Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos on Friday. “I think the Knicks are going to call far and wide to try to see what their draft capital can acquire and maybe a mix of certain players on the roster.”

The Knicks own their six first-round picks over the next six NBA Drafts starting next year, plus four more first-rounders with varying protections from other teams acquired via trades.

The 33-year-old George is an eight-time All-Star and one of the best two-way wings in the league when healthy. His season was cut short with a knee injury that hastened the Clippers’ first-round exit in the playoffs. He is expected to be cleared ahead of the training camp.

Nonetheless, George still put up big numbers for the Clippers, averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists on a 46/37/87 shooting split in 56 games, the most he’s played since the Clippers acquired him in a blockbuster trade in 2019 that paired him with another injury-riddled star Kawhi Leonard.

Clippers Intend to keep Paul George

The Clippers, however, have indicated after their season ended that they are still invested in their two stars and will continue to build around them.

“When you study past NBA champions, they have a top-five guy in their team and Kawhi has shown that when healthy, he can be the best player in the world,” Frank said in April via Los Angeles Times. “Paul is [an] eight-time all-star now. So we’re going to continue to build around those guys and look for every which way and just like they do.”

George has two years left on his $190 million, four-year extension he signed with the Clippers in 2020 with a player option on the final season (2024-25). He shares the same agent, Aaron Mintz of the Creative Artists Agency, with several Knicks players, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Knicks Discussed Trading for Veteran Swingman

George fits the mold of the veteran swingman the Knicks have been looking for to tandem with Brunson at their backcourt.

“Something worth noting on potential Knicks trades: during the season, New York internally discussed some veteran shooting guards that would fit [Bobby Marks’] No. 2 description and could become available via trade,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote.

Begley’s report came on the heels of ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks suggesting the next big question for the Knicks is, “Do you have a solid No. 2? If you don’t, what is the cost to go out and get one of those players? There’s a significant cost to that.”