Scott Perry Bats for Knicks to Trade for All-Defensive Forward

Former Knicks general manager Scott Perry likes the idea of All-Defensive Second Team member OG Anunoby in New York.

“He’s a two-way player that BJ [Armstrong] talks about,” Perry said during the November 27 episode of the Hoop Genius podcast, referring to Anunoby. “He can defend. He can take the challenge, he’s strong. So, he matches up well at 6’8 against most small forwards in the league. He can knock down open shots.”

In Perry’s eyes, the current Toronto Raptors forward is the mold of a player that will allow RJ Barrett to slide to shooting guard, his natural position.

“[Anunoby] can play off other good players,” Perry added. If he were a guy to come to the Knicks, he’d be playing off guys like [Julius] Randle and [Jalen] Brunson and RJ Barrett. “I think that’s a very good name. I don’t want to put him out there like that but if that but if that did come to pass, I could see him as being someone who would fit with that roster.”

Anunoby is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals — all numbers slightly below his last season averages. But he’s shooting better this season, hitting 48.4% overall and a career-high 41% from long distance on a healthy 6.4 attempts per game.

Knicks’ Chances to Trade for OG Anunoby

Anunoby is a prime trade candidate as he is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option next season to test free agency. He switched representations last summer in anticipation of his pending free agency. The 26-year-old two-way wing dumped Klutch Sports and moved to Creative Artists Agency, where Knicks president Leon Rose used to head its basketball division.

However, the Knicks’ chances of pulling off a trade deadline move for Anunoby are slim to none in the aftermath of launching a lawsuit against the Raptors for allegedly stealing proprietary information.

Anunoby is listed at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, the kind of perimeter defender that the Knicks lack.

The Raptors are off to a slow start, currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with an 8-9 record entering November 28 games. They are building around 2021 No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes, making a roster shakeup inevitable in Toronto.

Josh Hart Complains About Lack of Touches

Josh Hart had an intriguing explanation for his shooting struggles to start the season.

“Just trying to get in a rhythm. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hart said via New York Post. “I’m a rhythm player. I’m not someone that’s just a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter that really just only does that. That’s not really what I do.”

“I’m more someone who can get in the lane and find guys and stuff like that, and I’m capable of making shots. When you don’t have a rhythm like that or you don’t feel included, it’s just sometimes that’s tough not touching it and having to catch and shoot. So, it’s definitely something I’m working on and hopefully [I will] get in a better rhythm.”

His complaint about his lack of involvement in the Knicks offense raises a level of concern for a team that is in the bottom five in scoring (109.7 points per game), third-last in both field goal percentage (44%) and assists (22.6 per game), per NBA.com after November 27 games.