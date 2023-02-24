Insider Discusses Possible Knicks Trade for $196 Million Superstar

For years now, the New York Knicks fanbase has been clamoring for a high-profile player to make their way to the Big Apple and, in a February 24 episode of SNY’s “Begley’s Mailbag,” an idea was discussed regarding an offseason pursuit of arguably the best big man in the entire association.

NBA Insider Ian Begley was asked by a fan if he believes newly minted $196 million superstar Joel Embiid could be considered a possible trade target for the Knickerbockers this coming summer.

Watch EVERY ANGLE of Joel Embiid's monster block from Thursday night 👀 For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/Z2EoXj3dbV pic.twitter.com/q15O8bLDeX — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2023

In response, though he refrained from simple answers such as “yes” or “no,” Begley did suggest that, should his current employers in the Philadelphia 76ers fizzle out of the upcoming postseason earlier than expected, there’s a chance that the 28-year-old could find himself being shopped.

“If Philadelphia makes a long run in the playoffs…I can see them staying together and James Harden re-signing in (Philadelphia), everybody comes back and they keep going…But, if things go sideways and Philadelphia has an early exit…I wonder what happens,” Begley said. “I would think an early exit could lead Philadelphia to thinking long and hard about their future with Embiid and (James) Harden and, if Harden leaves, does Philadelphia then pivot to a rebuild and make Embiid available…A lot of things would have to break a certain way for that to happen, but it’s certainly something that I think teams are going to continue to keep and eye on as you get closer to the playoffs and you see how things go for Doc Rivers and his group.”

As things currently stand the Knicks’ direct divisional rival in the 76ers boast the fourth-best record in the association at 39-19 while Embiid just saw himself appearing in his sixth NBA All-Star Game.

Despite all this success, however, the postseason presents a different kind of test for all participants involved and, should their endeavors meet the same fate as they generally have since the turn of the century (Philadelphia has not advanced beyond the semifinals since 2001) while Embiid and/ or Harden prove to be a main factor in their ultimate folly, Begley believes that the organization could very well look to break up their current nucleus come the offseason.

Knicks President Has Ties to Embiid

After a report the Knicks are looking for "a disgruntled star" to trade for, we ask whether New York is back to being a destination players want to go to – and whether any ex-Leon Rose clients (Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, CP3, etc) may one day want to join their former agent pic.twitter.com/fBMXs5tC5y — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 22, 2020

The link between Joel Embiid and the Knicks is not a new phenomenon, as the concept of seeing a blockbuster trade for the the superstar center has been one floated around ever since his former agent, Leon Rose, signed on as the club’s President of Basketball Operations back in March of 2020.

Even earlier this season, the conversation of a hypothetical reunion between both individuals was floated by media personality Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

“I would watch the Embiid thing. Because you have the Knicks sitting there. They are run by Leon (Rose) and Wes (William Wesley) who, you know, were Embiid’s guys when they were agents. They didn’t make the (Donovan) Mitchell trade, they have this war chest of stuff, and I guarantee they are throwing charcoal on the fire saying ‘Man Joel what’s going on? Why is this Harden’s team now?’ There is no way if they feel Embiid is remotely unhappy that they are not going to pour as much gasoline on that fire as they can,” Simmons said.

Rose represented Embiid during his tenure at CAA and, even after their business relationship came to an end, the big man has only spoke glowingly about their relationship which, naturally, has fueled the speculation of a possible team-up at some point in the future.

Knicks Wing’s Future in Question

Despite the team’s impressive overall production in 2022-23, questions have surfaced regarding current building block RJ Barrett and his long-term role with the franchise, with Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley going as far as to state that New York may soon find themselves pondering on whether he should be viewed as a staple in their core moving forward.

“His points have plateaued, his perimeter shot has abandoned him and his defense has come and gone. At this point, it’s not clear where he belongs in the Knicks’ pecking order. And that’s true of both the stretch run and the seasons beyond it. If New York makes the playoffs, he isn’t guaranteed to be a part of its closing lineup, and the belief he’ll be a building block for the ‘Bockers must be dwindling,” Buckley wrote.

RJ Barrett in the 1st Quarter this season 36.5% FG

28% 3P pic.twitter.com/y0HNMos7M9 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) February 14, 2023

Arguably one of the most inconsistent primary players currently in the NBA, since the start of the new year Barrett has been shooting just 43.0% from the floor and 30.8% from distance, while the Knicks overall have boasted a -88 plus-minus with the wing on the floor and, through 53 games played this year, he has only managed to regress now in year four, as his averages of 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 32.3% shooting from deep are all lower than his 2021-22 production while his box plus-minus rating of -3.0 marks as the second-worst of his career.

Despite all the love the former third overall pick was receiving coming into the season, now almost entirely through the campaign it’s evident that his stock has fallen considerably.