Knicks Predicted to Shell Out Massive Haul on Trade Market

Considered to be one of the most active clubs on the trade market this season, many are expecting the New York Knicks to roll the dice and take a crack at making at least one sizable move before the February 9 deadline.

Be it for a key bench upgrade or a highly coveted star, Leon Rose and company are projected to be looking into making some considerable shakeups to the club’s roster this year, and it’s because of this that Dan Favale of Bleacher Report predicts that they could prove to be one of only a handful of teams that may wind up trading away multiple first-round picks.

“The New York Knicks, meanwhile, are here for clicks as the sensible option. They have a crap ton of lower- and mid-end firsts, some of which aren’t especially likely to convey anytime soon or at all. (Looking at you, obligations from Detroit and Washington).

“Giving up one of those assets without acquiring a star is hardly back-breaking. Keep your eyes peeled on Obi Toppin, too. He is extension-eligible this summer, the Knicks still refuse to trot him out at center, and he has no clear path to a purposeful role so long as Julius Randle is on the team and making an All-Star case,” Favale wrote.

Since the early stages of this year’s campaign, it has been a rumored belief around the association that the Knicks have been “hoarding” draft picks to lure in a talent of their desire and, considering they hold the rights to four first-round picks in this year’s draft alone, could effortlessly outbid virtually any other organization in a pursuit by using said assets.

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have discussed a trade centered around Obi Toppin, per @SeanDeveney pic.twitter.com/TwJ3Jn1XGQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 31, 2022

Whether it be by means of attaching one or more picks along with, say, the potentially expendable Obi Toppin or by simply overloading an outbound package with future draft capital, it’s reasonable to believe that the Knicks will wind up shelling out some of their first-rounders at or around this year’s deadline to execute a trade.

As far as Favale is concerned, however, there’s a good chance that New York will wind up parting ways with several of these assets this season.

Knicks Rumored to Have Offered 3 Picks to Raptors

Favale isn’t the only one believing that the Knicks could be gunning to trade away multiple firsts this season, as many have already penciled in the club as being the “mystery team” that Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star reported had offered the Toronto Raptors three first-round picks for their rising-star wing, OG Anunoby.

“Knicks written all over it lol,” wrote one user.

Knicks written all over it lol — Billy (@billyinc91) January 24, 2023

“”Mystery Team” it’s the Knicks,” wrote another.

"Mystery Team" it's the Knicks — SadRapsFan (@flight_goat) January 24, 2023

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked to the Knicks within the trade rumor mill ever since SNY’s Ian Begley reported back in late December that the team had reached out to the Raptors to inquire about his availability.

Viewed as a player the Knicks should be willing to offer “just about anything” for, now in his sixth season in the league Anunoby finds himself posting career-best averages virtually all across the board with 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and a whopping 2.1 steals per game on 45.9% shooting from the floor and 36.4% shooting from deep.

Former Top-10 Pick ‘Odd Man Out’ for Knicks

To many, the most likely scenario for the Knicks this trade season is that they’ll wind up parting ways with former top-10 pick and mid-season acquisition from last year, Cam Reddish, who has been found racking up DNPs since December 4.

On January 18, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that trade talks revolving around the 23-year-old have “intensified” and that New York has “redoubled” their efforts to trade him.

There have been several teams who are rumored to have an interest in acquiring Reddish’s services, with “the Lakers, the Heat, and the Bucks” being the most noteworthy clubs, per Ian Begley.