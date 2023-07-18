Knicks Trade Proposal Swaps Evan Fournier’s Contract for Budding Star Wing

Recently, estranged New York Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier has been heavily intertwined within the trade rumor mill, as rumblings suggest the front office is now ramping up their efforts to move on from the veteran.

On July 16, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale constructed a piece that, in his eyes, could be one of the best courses of action Leon Rose and company could take to offload the final two years of the 30-year-old’s $73 million deal.

The proposed transaction reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive: OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors receive: Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Dallas’ 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protection), Detroit’s 2024 second-round pick, New York’s 2025 first-round pick (top-one protection)

Though there are those who believe the Knicks are looking to gear up for a big-time trade for an established star, Favale suggests that their trade chips are “gradually losing” their luster, and believes the recent Obi Toppin deal with the Indiana Pacers is a key example of this in action.

It is because of this that he suggests New York should look to simply try to pursue an individual one notch below established star status, and insinuates Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby and his final two seasons under a four-year, $76 million pact could be a fine target.

“To be sure, the Knicks still have the assets to aim higher than Anunoby. But it needs combo wings with size. Anunoby is that—and so much more,” Favale wrote.

Favale would continue on to note that some may “quibble” over the inclusion of Quentin Grimes in the exchange but suggests that Anunoby’s arrival coupled with the already existing presences of RJ Barrett and, now, Donte DiVincenzo could make coming across significant playing time a struggle for the soon-to-be third-year pro.

On a team like the Raptors, who would be presumed as a rebuilding club if they executed this trade, minutes would be much easier to come by for Grimes.

Knicks Rumored to be Interested in OG Anunoby

The link between the Knicks and OG Anunoby is far from newly established, as it has been rumored that the franchise has been interested in acquiring his services since the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

Now, several months later, it seems as though their interest is believed to still be intact, as Sportsnet Canada’s Michael Grange suggested in a July 4 piece that they remain interested in potentially attaining him via trade.

“If Siakam goes, the focus will turn to O.G. Anunoby — the smooth-shooting, All-NBA defender who remains on the watch list for several teams, the New York Knicks especially,” Grange wrote.

O.G. Anunoby was hooping in the Raptors' W! 32 PTS

4 AST

3 STL pic.twitter.com/HjC4G1eyuV — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2022

OG Anunoby is coming off a phenomenal campaign where he showed off his star-caliber potential on both ends of the floor.

Through 67 games played, the talented wing finished off with stellar averages of 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and just shy of a block while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep.

Evan Fournier Sounds Off on Knicks, Tom Thibodeau

Evan Fournier’s complete removal from the Knicks rotation just 13 games into the 2022-23 season may have been a bit hard to comprehend for fans and media pundits alike, but for the veteran guard himself, it was completely baffling.

At least, that’s what he suggested it to be during a July 17 interview with Yann Ohnona from L’Equipe, where he provided an inside look into his frustrations, questions, and feelings about his situation with New York and head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“You want to spit on everyone. You have hatred. Derrick Rose and I looked at each other and said to each other: ‘What the hell are we doing here?’ During the five-on-five practice, we were on the side like some prospects—uncool times. And when I realized that wouldn’t change, I took things more slowly,” Fournier told L’Equipe.

“I focused on myself and didn’t let the rest get to me anymore. I did three cardio sessions, two weight training sessions per week, a lot of travel work, [analyzing] game situations with an assistant coach Daniel Brady,” he added.

Evan Fournier didn't hold back on his frustrations with Coach Thibodeau and the Knicks 😳 (via Yann Ohnona, @lequipe, h/t @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/43BvCQRQXo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2023

When asked what his relationship is with Thibodeau, Evan Fournier was quite blunt with his response, stating: “I have nothing to say because I have none.”