Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Cut Ties With Reddish & Toppin, Add $37 Million Wing

Reports are the New York Knicks are one of the more active clubs on the trade market as we begin to inch closer to the February 9th trade deadline, and David Verstberger believes a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers could prove to be enough to sow their wild oats.

In a January 7 piece, the SNY writer discussed several trades he believes Leon Rose and company could consider pursuing this season, one of which was a deal that would see two of the club’s most polarizing young prospects being shipped out to Oregon in exchange for veteran wing, Josh Hart.

New York Knicks receive

Josh Hart

Portland Trail Blazers receive

Obi Toppin

Cam Reddish

Though perhaps not the “sexiest” of names that have been found linked to the Knicks this season like Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine or the All-World talent LeBron James, Hart is a quality starting wing in the NBA who can make an impact on both ends of the floor and, according to Verstberger, he could prove to be a great grab at this proposed price.

“Dealing Toppin and Reddish for Hart would give the Knicks more depth on the wing. Hart would bring them a versatile defender, capable three-point shooter, and one of the best rebounding swingmen in the game. New York has looked thin at the position amidst Reddish’s benching, injuries, and Fournier’s decreasing playing time. All they would lose is two players who the rotation has thrived without over recent weeks,” Verstberger wrote.

Now in his sixth season, through 38 games into his first official season in Portland, he finds himself sporting impressive all-around averages of 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 51.5% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from distance.

Though the idea of seeing the Knicks part ways with high-upside talents like Reddish and Toppin may not be all that exciting for many fans, Verstberger believes that Hart’s abilities are well worth their sacrifices as he could serve as a much-needed and highly reliable depth piece as the club looks to embark on a playoff run.

Hart’s Link to Knicks Nothing New

Verstberger isn’t the only one who views Josh Hart as a quality target for the Knicks to pursue near the 2023 deadline, as an anonymous Eastern Conference executive tabbed the 27-year-old as being a “perfect” fit for Tom Thibodeau’s squad, particularly alongside RJ Barrett, when speaking to Heavy Sport’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney earlier this season.

“A guy who would be perfect would be Josh Hart, who can rebound [well at] his position, can defend out on the perimeter, can knock down [three-pointers], [and is a] very good passer,” the executive told Deveney.

Throughout his career, Hart has managed to establish himself as one of the most trusty 3-and-D talents as well as one of the best rebounding wings in the association and now with the Trail Blazers he finds himself ranked second amongst the team’s starters in rebound percentage and defensive box plus-minus.

Considering his production since arriving in Portland last February (averaging 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 36.3% shooting from deep), the veteran’s value has certainly risen considerably, which leaves the executive believing that the likelihood of the Blazers actually trading him is rather slim.

That said, for the right price, Josh Hart could be a gem of a contributor for the Knicks.

Knicks Urged to Play Reddish

Though Vertsberger may be urging the Knicks to trade away the likes of Cam Reddish, there’s also a part of him that believes the former lottery pick could still have some value for the team if reinserted into their rotation, as he would explain in a January 11 piece that his two-way talents are enough to warrant him another crack in Tom Thibodeau’s defensive-oriented system.

“Given what we do know, Reddish deserves another shot,” he wrote. “Not only is he a 23-year-old prospect you gave up assets for, but at one point this season he was one of the most effective two-way players on the roster. Why can’t that be true again,” Vertsberger wrote.

Despite his impressive play from early on this season, it appears that the forward will not be returning to the Knicks’ rotation any time soon, and recent reports suggest that New York is seeking just two second-round picks in exchange for his services.