Proposed Trade Lands New York Knicks $22.5 Million Guard

As the New York Knicks approach the trade deadline, the front office has ways to better the roster. After losing their top bench scorer in Immanuel Quickley during the trade for OG Anunoby, replacing him is a must. There will be options out there for the Knicks to pursue and if the price is right, they expect to do so. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale wrote about his NBA trade deadline ideas, which included the Knicks landing Malcolm Brogdon.

The proposed deal sends Brogdon to the Knicks for Evan Fournier and a 2024 first-round pick (lottery protection; least favorable from Dallas and New York).

Favale writes that he checks the boxes and doesn’t have long-term money.

“Brogdon checks all those boxes. He isn’t the most bankable pick-and-roll or isolation player but can dabble in both as part of lineups with enough spacing around him. More critically, he doesn’t saddle the Knicks with as much long-term money as Terry Rozier or Dejounte Murray in the event the transaction goes belly up. Whether his fit is good, bad or indifferent, Brogdon’s expiring $22.5 million salary in 2024-25 will remain eminently movable, if not potentially desirable.”

This deal wouldn’t be a bad one as the Knicks only give up one pick and move Fournier’s salary.

The Knicks Are Interested in Brogdon

It’s no surprise that the New York Knicks have interest in trading for Brogdon. The 2022-23 6 Man of the Year Award winner is a true veteran and brings this Knicks team exactly what they need.

A veteran presence that has playoff experience can also be of value for the team as they look to potentially lock up a top-3 spot in the Eastern Conference. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks are taking a look at Brogdon and other guards.

“The Knicks are doing their due diligence and looking at various players across the league, including Hornets guard Terry Rozier, Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, former Tom Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks, sources said.”

Terry Rozier and Alec Burks play a different game than Brogdon, but they’d also be positive additions to an already impressive roster. Brogdon is more of a come in and play his game, while Rozier can be a creator and Burks is a three-point reliant scorer.

Knicks Trade Deadline Rumors

Other players that the Knicks have shown interest in indicate what they’re looking for. If they can find a guard who can come in and score for them while being able to facilitate, they want you, If you can defend at a high level, that’s also something they’re interested in.

Fred Katz of The Athletic listed players who could help the Knicks find what they’re looking for during the trade deadline.

“Some players who fit that description include (in no particular order): the Portland Trail Blazers’ Malcolm Brogdon, the Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, the Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier, the Indiana Pacers’ Bruce Brown and T.J. McConnell, the Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanović, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert and the Dallas Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr.”