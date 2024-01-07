Proposed Trade Lands Knicks Former 6MOY

After the New York Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby, they lost backcourt depth and shot creation. An additional guard is almost certain for the Knicks to add before the deadline and multiple names continue to circulate.

Of the available names, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed the Knicks to trade for Portland Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The deal sends Brogdon to New York for Evan Fournier, a 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), and a 2024 second-round pick (via UTA or CLE).

“The Knicks lost both backcourt depth and shot-creation in the Anunoby deal, but they’d strengthen both areas in this swap. Brogdon could fit with any of their guards, since he can handle either backcourt spot on both ends, and he’s an offensive asset on or off the ball. He could even wind up cracking the starting or closing lineups if Donte DiVincenzo cools off and Quentin Grimes can’t heat up.” This deal would be a no-brainer for the Knicks if they could pull it off. Brogdon’s a savvy veteran who has played on winning teams in the past. His injury concerns are warranted, but for one first, a second, and Evan Fournier, New York won’t find much better on the market for this package.

Knicks Happy With OG Anunoby Trade

The Knicks likely made the OG Anunoby trade for two reasons. Anunoby can guard the other team’s best player in the playoffs and that’s valuable, but this also left room to add a player similar to Brogdon. Quickley will be missed due to his bench scoring, and RJ could turn into a good professional, but they’re replaceable.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau is ecstatic about the deal for Anunoby. He had the following to say, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“I think we have a good core that’s been together for a while now. So I think that can absorb people coming in and then a guy like OG is very serious,” Thibodeau said, “He wants to do well, and I think his mind is open. He plays incredibly hard on every possession, so even if it’s not perfect right now, it’s still gonna be good.”

Thibodeau loves players who play the right way and compete defensively. There might not be many other wing defenders better than OG, so it’s easy to see why he loves him.