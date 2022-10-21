Proposed Trade Lands Knicks ‘Ideal Fit’ Sharpshooter

The New York Knicks season has begun and it started off with a thrilling overtime game that ended in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

There were some encouraging signs from that game, and even Cam Reddish was able to shake off the rust from the preseason and drain a game-tying three pointer. He’s been able to get more playing time early on thanks to an injury to Quentin Grimes, and he’s trying to make the most of it.

There’s no telling what will happen once Grimes is healthy, but a trade could be in the cards for the former lottery pick.

Reddish has been up and down over the course of his career, and after not signing an extension before the deadline, he’ll now play out the remainder of this season with the Knicks and enter restricted free agency where the team will have the ability to match offers he receives.

The Knicks would be able to avoid that if they decide to trade Reddish before the trade deadline, and Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney proposes a deal that would see him land with the San Antonio Spurs.

Reddish to the Spurs

The Knicks could use consistent scorers, and somebody like Josh Richardson fits the bill. He’s a veteran shooter who shot over 40 percent from deep last season, so he’d fit right in with a team who is looking to get over the hump.

Deveney proposes a trade that would send both Reddish and Immanuel Quickley to San Antonio for Richardson.

“Richardson would be an ideal fit for the Knicks, a versatile player on both ends of the floor who had an outstanding year as a shooter last season (41.5% from 3-point range),” he wrote. “Reddish’s season-opening performance notwithstanding, the Knicks would do well to add some consistency, and Richardson has always been a professional.”

Reddish is somebody who’s tough to gauge when it comes to trade value. Hitting clutch shots is definitely a way to boost value, but his preseason performance is an example of how it can tank just as fast.

The Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild, so adding somebody young like Reddish could be beneficial because there would be playing time for him there.

Could a Trade Happen?

Reddish being moved is something that is within the realm of possibilities if he finds himself out of the rotation again.

His value will be something to keep an eye on, and as a Western Conference executive puts it to Deveney, it’s “all over the place.”

“Reddish’s value is all over the place,” the executive said. “If he plays well, you can move him no doubt and get something back. But if he plays well, they might decide they should keep him.”

Whatever happens, Reddish likely won’t be commanding a massive contract in the next offseason, so there is a world where he could come back for cheap if he’s ready and willing to do it. That will hinge on whether his production remains or if he heads back to the end of the bench.