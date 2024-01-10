Proposed Trade Lands the Warriors a Knicks Trade Target

With a highly disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors, changes are expected. What those changes will be are still to be determined, but they have moves they need to make. Of the possible moves, a new proposed trade has them landing a New York Knicks trade target.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has the Warriors trading the Atlanta Hawks Moses Moody, Chris Paul, Cory Joseph, a 2026 first-round pick, and two second-round picks in return for De’Andre Hunter and Dejounte Murray. Favala gave his reasoning for the deal, pointing at Paul to be the reason why this trade needs to happen.

“Something still needs to be done. That “something” is tough to define. Chris Paul’s fractured left hand does lend itself to some direction. He will be sidelined for around four to six weeks, and waiting out his return doesn’t promise a light at the end of the tunnel. He won’t be any younger upon rejoining the rotation. The Warriors desperately need another player who can generate their own shot.

“Dejounte Murray is officially trade-eligible and readily available, as Shams Charania noted during FanDuel’s Run It Back on Tuesday. He isn’t what you’d call a prototypical Warriors player, but he’s averaging over 20 points and five assists while splashing in 38.6 percent of his triples—including 41.2 percent of his pull-up treys, a top-six mark among 41 players to attempt at least 75 of these looks.” With all of the issues the Warriors currently have, a guard like Murray could help them. While he might not be the reason they get back to being the best team in basketball, similar to what they were a few seasons ago, he could help them in a challenging time. The Knicks are Interested in Dejounte Murray

Despite the interest from the Golden State Warriors, the New York Knicks have more assets that they could trade. New York has a surplus of draft picks that they could move in a deal, which could intrigue the Hawks.

With Trae Young, they likely want to contend in the near future. However, tanking the rest of the season and stocking up on draft picks can be the fastest way to make the team better in the offseason.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Knicks’ interest in the former All-Star.

“The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.”

Knicks Enjoying Recent Success

A trade could put the New York Knicks in a position to possibly contend for a championship. With the addition of OG Anunoby, they’ve played better than anyone since his arrival.

It’s a different game come playoff time and there are certainly worries about the Knicks when it matters most, but this team’s getting better and will continue to do so.

If they believe they can compete in the near future, adding a guard that can do what Dejounte Murray does would be wise.