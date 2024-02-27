Ex-Knicks Quentin Grimes Shares Cryptic X Post After Controversial Loss

Ex-New York Knicks wing Quentin Grimes posted a cryptic tweet on X after the referees bailed out his former team and foiled what could have been his game-winner for the league-worst Detroit Pistons.

Grimes shared a Pistons fan’s tweet of the controversial play that allowed the Knicks to escape with a 113-111 win on Monday, February 26, with “……………”

He was more direct after the game when talking to reporters about the non-call which crew chief James Williams later admitted to being an error in their judgment.

“I saw it from directly in the view behind us,” Grimes told the New York Daily News. “I saw two guys ran into [Ausara Thompson], into his legs. Like you said, it was not a guarantee. “If [Jalen Brunson] and them was on the other side of that call, they [are] getting that call.

“But it’s just a respect thing. You gotta earn your way, earn them stripes. You gotta get to the playoffs, win some games. So stuff like that, where you just gotta earn respect in this league. We’ll get there, for sure.”

Karmic Justice for the Knicks

But contrary to Grimes’ comments, Brunson also did not get that respect from the officials two weeks ago.

The Knicks star was called for a foul at the end of their 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on February 12 which is under protest after the referees also admitted they were wrong.

But they may call it even now after they were the beneficiary of the referees’ blunder in this nail-biting win against the Pistons.

“Last second play, I think everybody on the team, everybody in the country thought Ausar got fouled, loose ball,” Grimes told the New York Daily News. “Game goes a totally different way if he gets fouled and we get that call, so that’s just how it is.”

“I kind of seen it being with the team four, five games now. Young team, it’s hard to get calls. You’ve got to get established, so I told the young guys after this game, you’ve got to get respect. I’ve been on the other side of that call many times and not getting that call. We’ve gotta keep fighting, just keep on our way every game, gotta earn respect in this league. Nothing’s handed to you but everyone in here was mad as we should be, but it’s a learning game.”

The 23-year-old Grimes turned from a starter and later on a 6th man on a playoff contender to one of the only few veterans in a rebuilding team.

Almost Hero

Grimes, who woke up with extra oomph facing his former team, almost ended as the Knicks’ biggest tormentor and Pistons’ hero, when he scored a go-ahead layup for a 111-110 Detroit lead with 37 seconds left.

That capped off his 14-point scoring explosion on a 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 6 3-pointers in just his second game with the Pistons and first time meeting the Knicks since getting traded. He had a complete line with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks.

But the controversial play flushed Grimes’ heroics down the drain.