Knicks Summer League Star Linked to Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks are engaged with trade talks for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, and there’s a sense there’s real traction behind these discussions.

Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and now it’s looking like it could become a reality. New York has a stable of draft picks and young players to offer the Jazz in a deal, so there’s an idea that they can make the best offer for Mitchell.

The Knicks will likely try to hold onto RJ Barrett, but that means they can still offer Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and several others.

In the case of Grimes, the second year guard has been putting on a show during the Summer League, and that might’ve caught the attention of the Jazz.

Grimes to Utah?

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones, the Jazz have their sights on the young Knicks guard in a potential Donovan Mitchell trade.

“The Knicks possess eight future first-round picks — four of their own and four acquired via trades — to use in a package,” Charania and Jones report. “New York also has stockpiled young players, such as Quentin Grimes who is believed to be of interest to Utah, sources said.”

Grimes has been dominant in the Summer League, perhaps showing he doesn’t belong there at all. Against the Bulls, he put up 24 points on four for nine shooting from deep, so his offensive game looks very refined already.

He’s also pulled off some highlight passes, including a lob to Jericho Sims that even had RJ Barrett applauding what happened.

If the Jazz are entering a rebuild, grabbing a second year player like Grimes would be essential if they don’t manage to land Barrett. Being a late first round pick, Grimes would certainly be a project for the Jazz, but with a refined offensive game under his belt, he could be a valuable piece for Utah.

He’s likely a few years out from being a consistent starter, but he’s on the right track and would be a good consolation prize for the Jazz in the event they miss out on Barrett in a Mitchell trade.

Will This Move the Needle for New York?

A trade for Mitchell would be huge for New York as it’d get them a star, something they’ve been looking for since Carmelo Anthony.

If they did get him, their starting lineup could be very solid as it’d look something like this:

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Julius Randle

C: Mitchell Robinson

That looks like a strong lineup on paper, but things aren’t always as they seem. Kemba Walker was meant to be the answer at point guard just one year ago, but he ended up departing the team after the All-Star Break, making that a failed signing.

With Brunson on a four-year deal, they are more committed to him than they were to Walker, and he’s also much younger. The Knicks will be hoping he turns out a whole lot better.

