Quentin Grimes Drops Truth Bomb on Knicks Evan Fournier

Though many may have been pulling for talented sophomore Quentin Grimes to nab a starting role within the backcourt for the New York Knicks in 2022-23, as things currently stand it appears veteran Evan Fournier is the front-runner for the team’s lead shooting guard slot.

And while there seem to be some unsavory thoughts amongst the majority of the fanbase regarding this trajectory, Grimes appears to have no ill will towards his teammate, as he discussed in a post-practice press conference on October 10 that the seasoned swingman “earned it,” though noted that his foot injury hindered his chances of competing for the role.

“[Tom Thibodeau] said ‘you gotta come in and earn it,’ and that’s what I kind of expected going into training camp but then I kind of got hurt. So that kind of derailed that,” Grimes told reporters.

“But I feel like he earned it, he was the guy that I had to come in and beat out and I had to prove myself. I just didn’t get the opportunity to do that.”

Grimes would continue by stating that, despite their competition, Fournier has served as a mentor for him ever since he was selected by the Knicks with the 25th pick back in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Evan’s been my guy since day one, since I got here. He’s been teaching me stuff since last year,” Grimes said.

The former University of Houston product had himself quite a productive rookie campaign with the Knicks in 2021-22, where he posted impressive averages of 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and just shy of a block per 100 possessions on 38.1% shooting from deep.

He proved his worth enough to the point where, during the highly publicized and intense Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations this offseason, New York was reported as being reluctant to include Grimes in any hypothetical outbound packages, even going as far as to include franchise centerpiece, RJ Barrett, over him in said discussions.

Fournier Had a Solid Statistical Campaign in 2021-22

Even though many were hoping to see the 11-year veteran moved to the bench or even traded out of New York as we approach the start of the new campaign, when looking at Evan Fournier’s contributions from last season, at least from a statistical perspective, he was rather productive.

Signed to a four-year, $73 million deal during last offseason’s free agency period, the France native served as the starting two guard for the Knicks, playing in 80 games in 2021-22 and ended the year with averages of 14.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 38.9% shooting from distance.

Along with his impressive per-game numbers, the 29-year-old finished off his first year donning orange and blue by setting the franchise’s single-season record for most three-pointers made with 241 and finished fourth in the association in the category.

Tom Thibodeau Sounds Off on Knicks’ Big

During the same post-practice press conference held on October 11, head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked by a reported how he feels about big man Obi Toppin’s theatrical dunks, particularly the one he pulled off during the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on October 7.

In his response, the straight-laced headman couldn’t help but show enthusiasm over the Knicks youngster’s athleticism.

“I just want the two points,” Thibodeau smirked as he told reports. “But…he’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself. He plays with emotion, and the value of a dunk is pretty high when you look at the point value. So, I think the more he dunks the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but he’s gifted and I don’t wanna take his gift away from him.”

Toppin, the reigning NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion, has proven himself to be an unbelievably powerful finisher at the rim, and his between-the-legs jam against Indiana could certainly be argued as one of the best in-game dunks that have been pulled off in recent memory.