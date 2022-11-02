Knicks Get Encouraging Update on 22-Year-Old Rising Star

The New York Knicks have been without the services of second-year guard Quentin Grimes for the entire season so far, and there doesn’t seem to be a definitive timetable for his return.

He’s been out with a foot injury, and while he’s just considered to be day-to-day with the injury, it has held him out a bit longer than fans might’ve otherwise expected.

Grimes has given some encouraging updates that his return could be sooner rather than later, and that’s backed up by the fact he’s been upgraded to “questionable” ahead of the November 2 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Grimes Moving Along

Injury update for tomorrow’s game. Questionable:

Quentin Grimes (Sore left foot)

Cam Reddish (Non Covid illness) pic.twitter.com/SZ8qUiXwDr — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2022

On November 1, the Knicks released their injury report that shows both Cam Reddish and Grimes are questionable for the game. This means there’s a chance he could suit up for his first game of the season if all goes well for him.

Reddish has stepped up in a big way in Grimes’ absence, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Knicks plan on doing when everybody is fully healthy. The Knicks picked up Grimes’ third-year option while they are letting Reddish hit restricted free agency after not coming to terms on a contract extension.

Grimes was a player who was coveted by the Utah Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks, so it’s clear teams are viewing him as somebody who could blossom into a star one day, or at least a solid starter.

So far, the Knicks have no idea what to expect from him this year since they haven’t seen him. Once he’s healthy, he’s arguably the team’s best perimeter defender, so he’s somebody who could instantly give the team a boost.

On top of that, he’s adding more tools to his arsenal, and he could be a good 3-and-D guy as early as this year. If his scoring average can bump up to something around 10 points per game, the Knicks would be ecstatic.

As of right now, this is stuff fans can just be optimistic about because there’s no telling when he’ll suit up for the first time.

Grimes Putting Up Shots

Grimes has been working out with the team and was seen putting up shots before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of October, so it’s not like he’s sitting at home doing nothing.

He’ll likely have a lot of rust to shake off by the time he’s up to his standards, but he’s a player the Knicks could use right now. After a hot start, New York has cooled off to a 3-3 record.

Before the season began, there was chatter that Grimes could potentially find himself in the starting lineup ahead of Evan Fournier, but that discussion was tabled after Grimes wasn’t ready for the season.

There’s still a possibility things go that way later on the season when the second-year guard is healthy. Fournier is the team’s best outside shooter, but he’s somebody who can be effective in both the starting lineup and from the bench. Grimes playing with the starters would see him guard the opposing team’s best player, something he won’t be doing a lot of coming off the bench.

At the very least, he might be somebody who finds himself in the closing lineup in a close game once he’s back from injury.