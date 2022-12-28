Knicks Starter Makes Stunning Admission After Luka Doncic Outburst

The New York Knicks look like they had won against the Dallas Mavericks, but Luka Doncic pulled a win out of his bag on the back of 60 points, including the game-tying basket at the end of regulation.

Doncic finished with 60 points, just days after scoring 50 against the Rockets, and there was little the Knicks could do to stop him. Quentin Grimes, arguably the team’s best perimeter defender despite being in just his second season, admitted after the game he did what he could to stop the Mavs superstar.

Sometimes guys just get into a zone and there’s really nothing that can be done to slow them down, and it looks like Doncic had one of those nights.

Grimes Did His Best

When somebody drops 60 points, it’s fair to immediately start pointing fingers at what went wrong, and usually those fingers would land on the primary defender.

Grimes said he tried to lock down Doncic, but things just didn’t go that way for him and the team.

“I promise I was trying for sure,” he said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “I mean, I’m trying to get over every pick-and-roll. He’s in almost every action. It was a lot on me trying to get over every pick-and-roll with him. He’s crafty with the ball, without the ball. Have to know where he is at all times on the court. He’s one of the top three players in the league for a reason. I have to tip my hat.”

Grimes calls Doncic a top three player in the league, and it’s tough to argue against it if he’s consistently putting up eye-popping numbers like this. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant calls them video game numbers, and that’s coming from one the league’s best scorers.

For what it’s worth, Grimes was no slouch this game, and although Doncic ended up scoring 60, the Knicks guard gave fans a lot to be encouraged about.

He had a great night as he scored 33 points on 12-25 shooting. He hit seven of his 16 three pointers, and if these types of games become a regular occurrence for him, then fans will see why the team prioritized keeping Grimes in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks.

Up and Down Month

The eight game win streak was clearly the highlight of the month as the Knicks seemed like they were trending towards closing out the year on a high note. However, the team now finds itself on a four game losing streak.

What’s encouraging about the stretch is the losses haven’t been blowouts, but they’ve come down to the wire. The Knicks have shown they can compete with the Mavericks and Sixers on any given night. Obviously, losses are still losses, but these haven’t cost the Knicks just yet.

New York still holds the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, a position that would let them skip the play-in tournament if the season were to end today. Not many people predicted them to be in this situation at this point in the season, but that’s what a long win streak can do for you. There’s no telling if that’s how things will go the remainder of the year, especially if the losing continues, so the Knicks will have to take advantage of the upcoming games against the Rockets and Spurs.