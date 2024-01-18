Knicks’ Quentin Grimes Draws Interest From West Contender: Report

As the New York Knicks are finally ready to move on from Quentin Grimes, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a likely suitor, according to New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“A source said the Mavericks have expressed interest in Grimes. The [Atlanta] Hawks, who are positioned to be active before the trade deadline, would be a strong fit if they trade Dejounte Murray. There is no shortage of teams looking for plug-and-play 3-and-D wings,” Bondy wrote.

The Hawks previously sought Grimes in the Cam Reddish deal last year but the Knicks kept him off the table, the same way they did in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks.

But Grimes’ frustrations this season which boiled over his public rant led to his demotion from starter to a reserve. He has never recaptured the form that made him untouchable last season.

“Despite the front office’s hopes of rectifying the Grimes conundrum by dealing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, Thibodeau hasn’t found extra minutes for his 23-year-old 3-and-D wing,” Bondy wrote.

Grimes’ numbers across the board — 7.1 points on 40% shooting, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.8 minutes — have dropped from last season’s career highs of 11.3 points on 46.8% shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes.

Donte DiVincenzo, the Knicks free agent signing in the offseason, has outplayed him, and his chemistry with college teammate Jalen Brunson won him Grimes’ previous starting job.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks are shopping him around along with Evan Fournier and a first-round pick for a roster upgrade.

RJ Barrett Enjoys Playing in Raptors’ Offense

RJ Barrett is glad that he no longer does OG Anunoby‘s role as a spot-up shooter in New York.

“That’s not me,” Barrett told New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “I enjoy playing free moving. So I’m enjoying the playing style here (in Toronto).”

Through his first nine games with his home team, Barrett is thriving with his hometown team averaging 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 56.9% from the field and 43.2% from 3.

The Canadian wing is playing more efficient basketball in the 15th-ranked Raptors’ pace than the Knicks’ bottom-four pace.

Barrett will return to New York on Saturday, January 20, to face his former team for the first time since the trade.

Knicks Eye Bruce Brown

The Knicks have Bruce Brown on their radar in the wake of his trade to Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam return package, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“I was told that there is some internal interest in going after Bruce Brown from the Knicks as far as a trade candidate here. Obviously, the Knicks had a strong interest in Brown as a free agent. The Knicks were actually his first meeting. And so now, with Brown going to Toronto, he might be available. And I know there are some people with the Knicks who would love to bring him on ahead of the trade deadline,” Begley reported after the Knicks win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, January 17.

Brown met with the Knicks but ultimately signed with the Pacers for a bigger deal — $22 million this season with a $23 million team option for next season.